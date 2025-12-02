Gavin Newsom Takes Another Swing at Trump! California Governor Ruthlessly Mocks Prez's MRI Scan Results By Releasing His Own Personal Medical Reports

The satirical post on X came after Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, revealed in a Monday, December 1, memorandum that the results of an October MRI showed the president's cardiovascular imaging "is perfectly normal," and his abdominal imaging "is also perfectly normal."

The day prior, Trump, 79, boasted that his MRI results were "perfect," though he wasn't sure which part of his body was examined, but said it was not his brain.

Barbabella summarized that "This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."