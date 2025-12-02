Gavin Newsom Takes Another Swing at Trump! California Governor Ruthlessly Mocks Prez's MRI Scan Results By Releasing His Own Personal Medical Reports
Dec. 2 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Smart-alecky California Governor Gavin Newsom continued to ruthlessly troll Donald Trump on social media, this time mocking the president's newly released MRI results, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Progressive Newsom, 58, went to the effort of making a mock press release about his own fake medical test results, mimicking the ones in the president's report while claiming "Dr. Dolittle" as his personal physician.
'Excellent Overall Health'
The satirical post on X came after Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, revealed in a Monday, December 1, memorandum that the results of an October MRI showed the president's cardiovascular imaging "is perfectly normal," and his abdominal imaging "is also perfectly normal."
The day prior, Trump, 79, boasted that his MRI results were "perfect," though he wasn't sure which part of his body was examined, but said it was not his brain.
Barbabella summarized that "This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."
Biting Claims
The Bay Area native snarked that his memo from "Dr. Dolittle, M.D., Ph.D., Governor’s Physician / Chief of Peak Human Performance," revealed that "Governor Newsom remains the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history."
The over-the-top missive continued, "His cardiovascular scans are the best we’ve ever recorded — his arteries were described as 'shimmering,' and his resting heart rate was so steady the EKG machine asked if he was 'meditating or just naturally enlightened.'"
"His bone density is exceptional (a radiologist briefly wondered if we’d scanned a redwood)," the letter trumpeted. At the same time "his brain imaging showed no issues other than an unusually active region associated with intelligence, multitasking, and being wildly productive before sunrise."
'The Healthiest Person Alive'
Newsom's snarky letter then circled back to Trump.
"We are aware of a letter released today from the White House claiming that President Trump is in 'excellent health.' We’ll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require 'executive time' to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the Leaning Tower of Pisa."
Newsom wisecracked, "If a side-by-side health chart were released, we recommend redacting it for the President’s emotional well-being," while claiming the governor is "the healthiest person alive and ever to live."
Mixed Responses to Newsom's Trolling
Newsom's post drew mixed reviews in the comments, with one person asking, "Did you really have someone type this up?" about the long letter, and his office responded, "Dr. Dolittle did."
"Is this what Californians pay you for? I am embarrassed for them...and you," a second person huffed.
An angry Californian told the governor, "Stop fkn around and start working to bring down our energy costs. You corrupt POS."
A fourth person fumed, "None of this posting helps your state solve homelessness, drought, fires, or overwhelming crime."
However, a fifth user cheered, "Gavin, keep your foot on Trump's fat wrinkled neck. Lol."
Newsom has made mocking Trump a cottage industry as he ramps up for a likely run for the White House in 2028. His press office puts out daily social media posts using the president's terminology and occasional all-caps writing in attempts to annoy the Commander-in-Chief.
While Trump has had frequent battles with the man he's nicknamed "Newscum," the president has yet to respond to the governor's snide post about the MRI.