Gavin Newsom Destroys Trump With Embarrassing Photo of the Prez at McDonald's Following Disgusting 'Piggy' Remark
Nov. 18 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
The feud between Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump has no end in sight, as the president's body is now under the spotlight following his shocking "piggy" comment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The two politicians have used their social media platforms to exchange attacks on one another, with the Governor of California now dropping an unflattering photo of Trump in response to his attack on a reporter.
On Tuesday, November 18, Newsom took to his X account to share a photo of Trump during the 79-year-old's McDonald's pit stop on October 20, 2024, during his presidential campaign.
In the snap, Trump takes off his suit jacket, revealing his figure.
"Quiet, piggy," Newsom captioned the photo, just days after Trump told a reporter the same remark.
On November 14, while aboard Air Force One on a flight to Mar-a-Lago, the former reality star was asked about the Epstein files, a question that left him raging.
Trump Snaps at Female Reporter
While answering questions from reporters, Trump claimed, "Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. You have got to find out what he knew with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase..."
He then turned to a reporter and told her to "go ahead" with her question. However, when another female reporter's voice jumped in to interrupt, asking if there was "anything incriminating" in the files, the controversial president pointed his finger in her face before uttering, "Quiet. Quiet piggy."
X users were quick to respond to the remark, as one person said, "Imagine any other president doing this."
Another added: "Takes one to know one, as the old saying goes," and one went off, "It is very sad that the other reporters did not stand up to the harassed reporter. Talks to the culture of fear."
Jake Tapper Rips Trimp Over 'Disgusting' Comment
Notable news personalities also displayed shock over the comment, as CNN anchor Jake Tapper raged, "Disgusting and completely unacceptable."
Meanwhile, former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson also reacted on X: "Pres Trump calling the reporter Miss Piggy is disgusting and degrading. It strikes at the core for me since I faced similar shame. One of my Miss America celeb judges, William Goldman, wrote an entire book calling me 'Miss Piggy' saying I had been too fat to win... at 105 lbs."
Trump has used the term before, most notably when he labeled Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado "Miss Piggy" after she gained weight following her crowning in 1996.
At the time, Trump owned both the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.
Former Miss Universe Was 'Very Scared' of Trump
"He was overwhelming. I was very scared of him. He'd yell at me all the time," Machado previously claimed. "He'd tell me: 'You look ugly' or 'You look fat.' Sometimes he'd 'play' with me and say: 'Hello, Miss Piggy,' 'Hello, Miss Housekeeping.'"
Trump even invited reporters to film Machado working out to lose the excess weight, noting at the time, "She weighed 118 pounds or 117 pounds, and she went up to 160 or 170. So this is somebody who likes to eat."
Machado openly supported Hillary Clinton during her presidential battle against Trump, which left Trump fuming, as he claimed Machado was "the worst (Miss Universe) we ever had. The worst. The absolute worst. She was impossible."
He added: "She was the winner, and she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem... not only that, her attitude."