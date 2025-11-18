Gavin Newsom Destroys Trump With Embarrassing Photo of the Prez at McDonald's Following Disgusting 'Piggy' Remark

While answering questions from reporters, Trump claimed, "Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. You have got to find out what he knew with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase..."

He then turned to a reporter and told her to "go ahead" with her question. However, when another female reporter's voice jumped in to interrupt, asking if there was "anything incriminating" in the files, the controversial president pointed his finger in her face before uttering, "Quiet. Quiet piggy."

X users were quick to respond to the remark, as one person said, "Imagine any other president doing this."

Another added: "Takes one to know one, as the old saying goes," and one went off, "It is very sad that the other reporters did not stand up to the harassed reporter. Talks to the culture of fear."