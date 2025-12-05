Nashville Woman Raped and Left to Die on Church Steps by Somali Predator With 16 Prior Sexual Assault Charges

The online outcry comes as President Trump sporadically turned his anti-immigration attacks on Somalia, while also attacking some of his political opponents like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during a recent cabinet meeting.

"I think that Walz is a grossly incompetent man. There's something wrong with him. Okay? There's something wrong with them," Trump rambled. "And when you look at what he's done with Somalia, where Somalia, which is barely a country, you know, they have no, they have no anything. They just run around killing each other. There's no structure."

Trump then doubled down on his displeasure for the foreign nation.

"They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country. I'll be honest with you," the politician added. "Okay. Somebody would say, 'Oh, that's not politically correct.' I don't care. I don't want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks. And we don't want them in our country."