Home > News > Donald Trump

Nashville Woman Raped and Left to Die on Church Steps by Somali Predator With 16 Prior Sexual Assault Charges

split photo of Mohamed Mohamed and church
Source: nashville.gov/nashvillelifechurch.com

An illegal Somali immigrant has been accused of raping a woman on the steps of a Nashville church.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:04 p.m. ET

As President Trump continues to rage against illegal Somalis in the United States, anti-immigrant groups are pointing a finger at one particular migrant from the African country charged with rape in Nashville, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to reports, the illegal immigrant is a repeat offender with 16 prior charges for sexual battery, indecent exposure, trespassing, drug offenses, and more.

photo of Mohamed Mohamed
Source: nashville.gov

Mohamed Mohamed has faced over a dozen previous sexual assault charges.

Police in Nashville have charged Mohamed Mohamed, 39, with four counts of rape for sexually assaulting a homeless woman multiple times in front of a church.

The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died shortly after arrival.

Officials said in a statement: "Surveillance video shows the victim by herself walking unsteadily toward the front steps of the church.

"She was unable to keep her balance and sat down on a step, appearing to be under the influence of some type of substance."

Firefighters Responded to the Attack

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

President Trump singled out Somali immigrants at his recent cabinet meeting.

That's when Mohamed approached her and sat down next to her.

"Mohamed made physical contact with the victim as she went in and out of consciousness as she tried to push him away," the statement continued. "He ultimately lifted her off the steps, put her on the ground, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her."

A fire department crew on their way to a call saw the sexual assault and confronted Mohamed, who was "attempting to pull up the unconscious victim's pants," per the report.

Anti-Immigration Groups are Outraged

Source: x.com/AmyMek

Amy Mek, founder of the "Rise, Align, Ignite, Reclaim (RAIR) Foundation, lashed out on X.com over the repeated second chances given to Mohamed.

"Despite raping a woman to death, the judge set just $75,000 bond per rape charge, meaning he could have walked free again. The only thing stopping his release was an ICE detainer," she tweeted. "This wasn’t an accident. It was the direct result of judges, prosecutors, and politicians choosing leniency over public safety.

"Tennessee voters must choose differently."

Trump's Targeted Attack

donald trump cabinet.
Source: mega

The president said 'we don't want them' in our country.

The online outcry comes as President Trump sporadically turned his anti-immigration attacks on Somalia, while also attacking some of his political opponents like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during a recent cabinet meeting.

"I think that Walz is a grossly incompetent man. There's something wrong with him. Okay? There's something wrong with them," Trump rambled. "And when you look at what he's done with Somalia, where Somalia, which is barely a country, you know, they have no, they have no anything. They just run around killing each other. There's no structure."

Trump then doubled down on his displeasure for the foreign nation.

"They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country. I'll be honest with you," the politician added. "Okay. Somebody would say, 'Oh, that's not politically correct.' I don't care. I don't want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks. And we don't want them in our country."

