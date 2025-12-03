Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's Brutal Dig at JD Vance: Prez, 79, Appears to Call His Own Veep 'Incompetent' During Bizarre Rant About Tim Walz

Split photo of J.D. Vance, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shaded JD Vance as 'incompetent' at his recent cabinet meeting.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has thrown Vice President JD Vance under the bus while ranting about his former Democratic opponent and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president seemingly confessed to thinking his running mate was "incompetent" while bashing Walz's performance in the 2024 vice presidential debate during a televised cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2.

Trump Shades Vance as 'Incompetent'

Source: @THE WHITE HOUSE/YOUTUBE

Trump said Vance and Walz were both 'incompetent' while taking questions at the end of his cabinet meeting.

While Trump, 79, appeared to doze off throughout the meeting, he seemingly caught a burst of energy when a reporter asked if he thought Walz should resign over the welfare fraud scandal in his state.

The president took the question as an opportunity to bash Walz, and Vance caught a stray as the president mocked their debate skills.

"Look, I think the man’s a grossly incompetent man. I thought that from the day I watched JD destroy him in the debate," Trump said as his vice president was seated directly across from him.

Photo of Donald Trump hosting a cabinet meeting
Source: MEGA

Vance was seated directly across from Trump at the cabinet meeting.

In the same breath, Trump said both Walz and Vance were "incompetent" as he apparently forgot he ran against a woman, former Vice President Kamala Harris, last year.

"I was saying, who was more incompetent? That man or my man?" Trump remarked. "I had a man, and he had a man. They were both incompetent."

Trump caught his gaffe and clarified: "And, uh, I had a man and a woman. I thought (Harris) was very incompetent too."

He then bizarrely claimed Harris was the Democratic frontrunner for 2028, even though she has not mentioned or confirmed any such plans.

Trump Attacks Rep. Omar and Somali Immigrants

Photo of J.D. Vance and Tim Walz
Source: MEGA

Trump doubled down on Walz being 'incompetent' and claimed 'there's something wrong with him.'

He abruptly pivoted back to criticizing Walz before attacking Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and Somali immigrants.

"I think that Waltz is a grossly incompetent man. There's something wrong with him. Okay? There's something wrong with them," Trump rambled. "And when you look at what he's done with Somalia, where Somalia, which is barely a country, you know, they have no, they have no anything. They just run around killing each other. There's no structure."

"They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country. I'll be honest with you," the politician added. "Okay. Somebody would say, 'Oh, that's not politically correct.' I don't care. I don't want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks. And we don't want them in our country."

Photo of Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Trump's rant pivoted to attacking Rep. Iham Omar and Somali immigrants.

Trump concluded his vicious remarks: "We're at a tipping point. I don't know if people mind me saying that, but I'm saying it. We could go one way or the other, and we're going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.

"Ilhan Omar is garbage. She's garbage. Her friends are garbage. ... These aren't people that work. These aren't people that say, 'Let's go. Come on. Let's make this place great.' These are people that do nothing but complain.

"They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing. ... But when they come from hell, and they complain and do nothing but we don't want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it."

