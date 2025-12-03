Your tip
Trump 'Falls Asleep' During Cabinet Meeting After Bragging About 'Perfect' Cognitive Exam... as Prez Can't Escape Dementia Rumors

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been accused of falling asleep during his December 2 cabinet meeting.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

Donald Trump hasn't done himself any favors fighting off dementia rumors.

The president has been accused of dozing off and fighting to stay awake during his cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2, mere days after he bragged about "acing" a recent cognitive test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In photos and videos of the meeting between Trump and the heads of 15 executive departments, the president appeared to be sleeping as he slumped in his chair with his eyes closed.

Did Trump Fall Asleep?

Photo of Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Trump appeared to doze off throughout the meeting with executive department heads.

Trump's late-night Truth Social posting spree seemed to take a toll on him as he visibly struggled to stay engaged as department heads took turns speaking.

When Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was speaking, the 79-year-old appeared to fully close his eyes. Then, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the cabinet members, Trump kept his eyes downcast as he shifted back and forth in his seat, barely reacting to Rubio – even when he complimented his leadership.

At one point during Rubio's monologue, Trump's eyes shot wide open, and he took a quick side glance before resuming his downward stare.

Up Late Raging on Truth Social

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump kept his eyes downcast and barely reacted to Marco Rubio remarks.

In less questionable moments, Trump was seen leaning forward and squinting, seemingly willing himself to focus on the discussion.

On social media, users doubled down on dementia allegations as they highlighted the latest instance of Trump seemingly falling asleep on the job.

"This is elder-abuse territory. The Trump family should be held accountable for letting this happen," one X user wrote alongside a video clip from the meeting.

"Well, he can’t help it. He was up all night manically tweeting," wrote a second user in reference to the 160 Truth Social posts Trump fired off between 7 P.M. and midnight on December 1, before resuming activity on the platform before 6 A.M. Tuesday.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users accused Trump of 'sundowning' and displaying symptoms of dementia.

Another chimed in: "People who experience sundowning have trouble staying awake during the day."

Many have accused Trump of displaying symptoms of "sundowning," which the Mayo Clinic has described as "a state of confusion that occurs in the late afternoon and lasts into the night," and often includes behaviors such as confusion, anxiety, aggression, or ignoring directions."

"These symptoms may affect people with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia," the renowned medical center added.

The President 'Aces' Cognitive Exam

Photo of Marco Rubio and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump recently bragged about taking 'a cognitive test and aced it' while berating another female reporter.

Trump's latest sleepy stunt comes after another heated exchange with a female reporter who pressed for more details on his recent MRI.

While insisting he was in tip-top shape, the controversial politician let it slip he underwent an MRI during a medical exam at Walter Reed in early October. The White House described the visit as a "semiannual physical," but skeptics quickly noted the president had a routine physical just six months prior in April.

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One, CBS News' Weija Jiang asked Trump which part of the body the MRI was analyzing.

"I have no idea. It was just an MRI," Trump fired back at Jiang while pointing his finger in her direction. "It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing."

