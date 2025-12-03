Trump 'Falls Asleep' During Cabinet Meeting After Bragging About 'Perfect' Cognitive Exam... as Prez Can't Escape Dementia Rumors

Donald Trump hasn't done himself any favors fighting off dementia rumors.

The president has been accused of dozing off and fighting to stay awake during his cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2, mere days after he bragged about "acing" a recent cognitive test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In photos and videos of the meeting between Trump and the heads of 15 executive departments, the president appeared to be sleeping as he slumped in his chair with his eyes closed.