Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Jake Tapper's Chilling Warning About Trump: CNN Host Calls Out Prez's 'Behavior' After He Said Dems Should 'Face Death'... as 'Dementia' Concerns Ramp Up

Photo of Donald Trump, Jake Tapper
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper warned the U.S. cannot 'become numb' to Donald Trump's 'strange behavior.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Jake Tapper has raised an alarm and sent out a chilling warning about Donald Trump's increasingly unstable and "strange behavior," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The CNN host called out the president after he labeled Democratic veterans in Congress "traitors" who deserved to be "punished by death" for urging military service members not to comply with illegal orders.

Trump's Truth Social Tantrum

Photo of Jake Tapper
Source: MEGA

Tapper shared a video message in response to Trump branding Democrat veterans in Congress 'traitors.'

Tapper recorded a video message in response to a jaw-dropping series of Truth Social posts from Trump on Thursday, November 20.

"It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT," Trump wrote alongside a link to a news report on House Democrat veterans.

Trump then reshared numerous posts from Truth Social users calling for the Democrat veterans to be removed from office and punished.

One post Trump shared read: "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!"

Tapper Calls Out Trump's 'Unusual Behavior'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said the House Democrats 'seditious behavior' was 'punishable by death.'

After going on a reposting spree, Trump reshared the same news report and captioned the post, "This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT."

The controversial president wrote in a follow-up post: "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

In a video filmed at his home, Tapper made it clear Trump's Truth Social tantrum was not normal, even for the 79-year-old's low standards.

Photo of Jake Tapper
Source: MEGA

The CNN host noted the former reality star's 'inflammatory' social media comments.

Tapper read off Trump's social media posts as he explained, "He's talking about House and Senate Democrats with backgrounds in the military and intelligence communities and the national security community who issued a video saying that any members of the military or intelligence communities who are handed down illegal orders from their superiors should not carry out illegal orders."

"True. You shouldn't carry out illegal orders.. You shouldn't carry out anything illegal. You shouldn't break the law," Tapper noted. "President Trump is now accusing these people of sedition."

The TV host added: "President Trump has been really pushing this on social media in ways that are rather inflammatory."

Tapper Pleads for America 'Not to Become Numb' to Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Tapper urged viewers to 'not become numb' to Trump's 'irresponsible' behavior.

Tapper noted Trump's unhinged posts come as he's "displaying all sorts of rather unusual behavior" and "obviously he's not happy about the release of the Epstein files."

The news host noted Trump's separate outburst on two female reporters who questioned him about Jeffrey Epstein, in which he shouted "quiet, piggy" at one.

In another disturbing exchange, Trump berated ABC's Mary Bruce after she asked about the Epstein files and his decision to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House despite U.S. intelligence reports stating he ordered the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi.

"It is all a wild mélange of strange behavior, and we should not become numb to this," Tapper declared. "This is not normal behavior from a president."

He added: "And in fact, when you start calling people traitors, and when you start saying people should be hanged, in this climate where there is all this violence against political figures, including against President Trump, that's wildly irresponsible."

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted damage control at a press briefing and insisted Trump did not want to "execute members of Congress," despite his Truth Social posting spree.

