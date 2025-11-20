EXCLUSIVE: How One of Hollywood's Most Infamous Bad Girls 'Had Fling' With Donald Trump's Saudi 'Money Pump' Pal Mr Bone Saw

Early claims Lohan and the prince were engaged in a romantic relationship were contested by her representatives, who insisted the pair had only met once at the Grand Prix event.

One person familiar with the speculation said: "People thought it was a fling because of the optics. She was flying around, he was modernizing his country and everyone jumped to conclusions."

Another source close to the actress said: "The story snowballed at the time, but none of it reflected what was actually going on.

"It became a tabloid fantasy. There was no romance, but the narrative stuck."

Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, later attempted to shut down the swirl of rumor around her links to Salman, saying: "They are just friends – Lindsay has a lot of powerful friends in the Middle East, because she is huge out there.

"Lindsay met MbS because of the work she has been doing in the Middle East. She is working to help people in the region, particularly refugees. Nobody writes about the good work Lindsay does in Syria, they just want to hear the bad stuff. She has a platonic and respectful relationship with MbS, nothing more."