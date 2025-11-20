EXCLUSIVE: How One of Hollywood's Most Infamous Bad Girls 'Had Fling' With Donald Trump's Saudi 'Money Pump' Pal Mr Bone Saw
Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Lindsay Lohan has been pulled into Middle East intrigue, thanks to claims she once had a secret fling with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – allegations that have resurfaced after Donald Trump was slammed for rolling out a lavish White House welcome for the widely-detested royal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lohan, 39, who first met the crown prince at a Formula One Grand Prix several years ago, became the subject of speculation in 2019 when reports claimed he had flown her on private jets, provided her with gifts and even handed her a credit card.
Resurfacing Rumors
The once-troubled actress – dubbed one of Hollywood's baddest girls – then working in Australia on The Masked Singer, was said by some to be exchanging messages with the prince and growing newly close to Gulf circles she had long been familiar with from her time living in Dubai.
The rumors they once enjoyed a fling have resurfaced after Trump dismissed U.S. intelligence findings about the prince's alleged role in the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a televised Oval Office meeting.
Reps Deny The 'Tabloid Fantasy'
Early claims Lohan and the prince were engaged in a romantic relationship were contested by her representatives, who insisted the pair had only met once at the Grand Prix event.
One person familiar with the speculation said: "People thought it was a fling because of the optics. She was flying around, he was modernizing his country and everyone jumped to conclusions."
Another source close to the actress said: "The story snowballed at the time, but none of it reflected what was actually going on.
"It became a tabloid fantasy. There was no romance, but the narrative stuck."
Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, later attempted to shut down the swirl of rumor around her links to Salman, saying: "They are just friends – Lindsay has a lot of powerful friends in the Middle East, because she is huge out there.
"Lindsay met MbS because of the work she has been doing in the Middle East. She is working to help people in the region, particularly refugees. Nobody writes about the good work Lindsay does in Syria, they just want to hear the bad stuff. She has a platonic and respectful relationship with MbS, nothing more."
From 'Bad Girl' to Dubai Life
Lohan now lives in Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their son, Luai. She moved to the city in 2014, seeking a more private and less stressful environment than Los Angeles.
Lohan has stated she feels safe and can live a more "normal" life there, away from paparazzi.
The "Hollywood bad girl" label for the actress stems from her tumultuous period in the late 2000s and early 2010s, marked by frequent run-ins with the law, including DUIs and probation violations, as well as a series of tabloid-documented personal struggles, such as partying and a public battle with substance abuse.
This era was a stark contrast to her early success as a child star in Disney films like The Parent Trap.
While the label persists, Lohan has since worked to move past it, undergoing rehabilitation, taking on new projects such as her documentary series with Oprah Winfrey and expressing a desire for a more stable and private life.
Trump Drags Gossip Into Khashoggi Scandal
Intelligence reports have concluded Khashoggi was abducted, killed and dismembered with a bone saw by Saudi agents acting under the prince's authority – leading to Mohammed 'MbS' bin Salman to be dubbed Mr Bone Saw.
Fans of Lohan's highlighted the story of her link to Salman as Trump this week held his love-in with the crown prince in the White House, during which the president sealed more than $1trillion in economic and defense agreements and publicly defended the Saudi leader.
Intelligence agencies concluded years ago Khashoggi, 59, was abducted, killed and dismembered by agents acting under the prince's authority.
Confronted with a question about it during their Oval Office appearance, Trump told a reporter: "You're mentioning someone that was extremely controversial."
He added: "Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen, but he (Salman) knew nothing about it. You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that."
One Washington adviser said: "Critics are saying Trump is embracing the same man at the center of rumors from Lindsay to a murder, and branding him a disgrace for doing so."
Another national security figure said: "The blowback over Trump's deference to the prince has dragged all the past controversies back into the spotlight, including the Hollywood gossip."
Trump's MbS meeting triggered a new wave of condemnation from Khashoggi's family.
His widow, speaking on MS Now, said: "It is very painful, very heavy," and urged the return of her husband's body, saying there was "unfinished business."
RadarOnline.com this week reported how security sources say Trump gushing over MbS has increased his risk of facing assassination by gun-loving U.S. patriots said to "hate the sight" of the prince in the White House.