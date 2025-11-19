EXCLUSIVE: 'Disgraced' Donald Trump 'Has Increased His Chances of Being Assassinated by Outraged U.S. Patriots' — For Fawning Over Saudi 'Money Pump' Mr Bone Saw In White House

Donald Trump is facing furious backlash from critics who tell RadarOnline.com his lavish welcome for Mohammed bin Salman in the White House has made him a "disgrace to democracy" and "hugely increased" the risk outraged patriots will target him for assassination. The U.S. president, 79, hosted the Saudi crown prince, 40, for what amounted to a state visit on Tuesday, November 18, sealing more than $1trillion in economic and defense deals while publicly dismissing American intelligence findings the crown prince orchestrated the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, 59.

Dismissing a Political Murder

Source: MEGA Trump dismissed intelligence findings about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Intelligence reports concluded Khashoggi was abducted, killed and dismembered with a bone saw by Saudi agents acting under the prince's authority – leading to Mohammed 'MbS' bin Salman to be dubbed Mr Bone Saw. But Trump, speaking before cameras in the Oval Office, instead defended the crown prince and attacked the murdered writer. "You're mentioning someone that was extremely controversial," Trump told a female reporter who asked how the U.S. could trust Salman in the wake of the intelligence reports about the Khashoggi outrage. He also rambled: "Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen, but he (Salman) knew nothing about it. You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that."

A Partnership Sealed With Pageantry

Source: MEGA A Washington adviser called Trump a disgrace for embracing Mr Bone Saw.

Article continues below advertisement

The meeting offered the most elaborate pageantry of Trump's current presidency. As F-15 and F-35 jets roared over the South Lawn, the two men praised their partnership. "We're doing numbers that nobody has ever done," Trump bragged. "Jobs, lots of jobs." The crown prince replied: "You keep increasing Mr President. The opportunities keep increasing."

The Increased Risk to the President

Source: MEGA Donald Trump attacked a reporter who questioned Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the murder.

Sources close to national security circles say Trump's stance has triggered "unprecedented outrage" among those who believe the president is selling out American values. One senior Washington adviser said: "Critics are calling Trump a disgrace to democracy for embracing Mr Bone Saw and doing business with him after U.S. intelligence said he ordered Khashoggi's murder." Another political insider said Trump's behavior has "hundreds of percent increased" the chances violent extremists within America may see him as a legitimate target. "There are patriots who genuinely believe he's betrayed the country," the source said. "When he fawns over a foreign autocrat tied to an American resident's murder, he paints a bulls-eye on himself. Some extremists will now feel justified in fantasizing about assassinating him."

Family Business and Outrage

Source: MEGA Political sources said Trump hugely increased the danger of assassination threats.