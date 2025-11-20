Karoline Leavitt DEFENDS Trump After 'Lunatic' Prez Suggests 'Traitor' Dems Should Be 'Hanged' in Disturbing Post
Nov. 20 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defiantly stood by Donald Trump's demand that six Democratic lawmakers should face death for seditious behavior after they encouraged U.S. troops to defy unlawful commands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leavitt, 28, was peppered with questions about the president's unhinged comments on Truth Social after a video featuring Democratic senators and congress members who also served in the armed forces went viral.
'Seditious Behavior'
"This is really bad and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT," Trump, 79, wrote about the demands made by left-wing Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, as well as Reps. Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Chris DeLuzio, and Maggie Goodlander on Thursday, November 20.
The controversial politician followed it up by raging, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"
Trump also reposted a social media user comment saying, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!"
The lawmakers responded in a statement saying, "Every American must unite and condemn the President's calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity."
In their video, the congressional vets told members of the military and intelligence organizations, "Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but right here at home. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution."
The White House Responds
Leavitt attempted to dial down the controversy in her daily briefing with reporters by flipping the script on the lawmakers.
CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes asked point-blank, "President Trump accused six Democratic lawmakers of seditious behavior punishable by death. Just to be clear, does the President want to execute members of Congress?"
"Let's be clear about what the president is responding to, because many in this room want to talk about the president's response, but not what brought the president to responding in this way," Leavitt began.
'Radical Message'
"You have sitting members of the United States Congress who conspired together to orchestrate a video message to members of the United States military, to active duty service members, to members of the national security apparatus, encouraging them to defy the President’s lawful orders,” she explained.
Leavitt went on the offensive against the lawmakers, declaring, "We have 1.3 [million] active duty service members in this country, and if they hear this radical message from sitting members of Congress, that could inspire chaos, and it could incite violence, and it certainly could disrupt the chain of command,' adding they "knew exactly what they were doing."
EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Suggested a 'Fake Separation' From Wife Cheryl Hines After She 'Moved Out' as She Was Often 'Frustrated' With His Language
Punishable by Law?
The spokeswoman went on to point out that Slotkin is a former CIA member, Kelly is a former Naval Captain, and Goodlander, a retired Naval officer, is also the wife of Jake Sullivan, former President Joe Biden's national security advisor.
"They were leaning into their credentials as former members of our military, as veterans, as former members of the national security apparatus, to signal to people serving under this Commander in Chief, Donald Trump, that you can defy him and you can betray your oath of office," Leavitt fumed.
"That is a very, very dangerous message, and it perhaps is punishable by law. I’m not a lawyer. I’ll leave that to the Department of Justice and Department of Defense to decide," she proclaimed.
Leavitt added: "If these were Republicans that urged defiance of orders from the president and chain of command, this entire room would be up in arms. Instead, it is the other way around. That’s quite telling."