Karoline Leavitt DEFENDS Trump After 'Lunatic' Prez Suggests 'Traitor' Dems Should Be 'Hanged' in Disturbing Post

Leavitt, 28, was peppered with questions about the president's unhinged comments on Truth Social after a video featuring Democratic senators and congress members who also served in the armed forces went viral.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defiantly stood by Donald Trump 's demand that six Democratic lawmakers should face death for seditious behavior after they encouraged U.S. troops to defy unlawful commands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is really bad and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT," Trump, 79, wrote about the demands made by left-wing Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, as well as Reps. Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Chris DeLuzio, and Maggie Goodlander on Thursday, November 20.

The controversial politician followed it up by raging, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Trump also reposted a social media user comment saying, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!"

The lawmakers responded in a statement saying, "Every American must unite and condemn the President's calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity."

In their video, the congressional vets told members of the military and intelligence organizations, "Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but right here at home. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution."