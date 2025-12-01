Trump's Unhinged Rant: The Don Posts and Quickly Deletes Typo-Filled Late-Night Message as Dementia Concerns Ramp Up
Dec. 1 2025, Updated 1:47 p.m. ET
Donald Trump went on a wild, typo-filled rant to close out Thanksgiving weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While he ended up deleting it, and making a second attempt at the alarming post, a media outlet captured screenshots of his initial tirade.
Donald Trump's Error-Filled Diatribe
Trump's bitter diatribe began with a misspelling of the word "there" and a clear misuse of the word "effect" instead of "affect."
"Ther are laws that effect our nation," he began, unleashing on Truth Social. Read Title 18, Chapter 115, Section 2387, 'Whoever with the intent to interfere, impair, influence the loyalty, moral or discipline of the military and Naval Forces,......to be fined or imprisoned up to 10 years.' Commander Kirk Lippold, U.S. Navy, Ret. This is right on point. DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!!!"
Trump ended up removing this from Truth Social.
Donald Trump's Second Attempt at His Rant
The Prez quickly returned to issue a similar message, but this time he made sure to spell "there" correctly and he changed the word "effect" for "impact."
"There are laws that impact our nation," he exclaimed. "Read Title 18, Chapter 115, Section 2387, 'Whoever with the intent to interfere, impair, influence the loyalty, moral or discipline of the military and Naval Forces,......to be fined or imprisoned up to 10 years.' Commander Kirk Lippold, U.S. Navy, Ret. This is right on point. DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!!!"
Trump seemed to be using Lippold's quote as a means to lambast Democratic "traitors."
The 'Seditious Six'
Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, along with five other Democratic lawmakers, put out a video last month telling the Armed Forces and intelligence community they had a Constitutional duty to refuse any orders that were illegal.
Trump unsurprisingly took issue with this, branding them as the "Seditious Six" and blasting their "behavior" as "seditious" and "punishable by death."
Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, went as far as to threaten to call Kelly back to active service so he could be court martialed for appearing in the video, meaning he would be sent to trial by a military court for violating military law.
"Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately," Hegseth boasted in a social media post.
Mark Kelly Responds to Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth
In a television appearance, Kelly responded to Hegseth's threats, sharing, "This is not about the law. This is about the media cycle, and it’s about intimidation."
"The whole thing is almost comical," he added. "It's absurd."
As far as Trump calling for Kelly's death, he didn't seem overly concerned.
"People listen to what he says, more so than anybody else in the country," he shared. "He should be careful with his words, but I’m not going to be silenced here.
"I’m going to show up for work every day, support the Constitution, do my job, hold this administration accountable. Hold this president accountable when he is out of line. That’s the responsibility of every U.S. senator and every member of Congress. He’s not going to silence us."
This wasn't Trump's only shocking harangue as of late, as he recently blasted former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz as a "re----."