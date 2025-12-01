Trump's Unhinged Rant: The Don Posts and Quickly Deletes Typo-Filled Late-Night Message as Dementia Concerns Ramp Up

While he ended up deleting it, and making a second attempt at the alarming post, a media outlet captured screenshots of his initial tirade .

Donald Trump went on a wild, typo-filled rant to close out Thanksgiving weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump's bitter diatribe began with a misspelling of the word "there" and a clear misuse of the word "effect" instead of "affect."

"Ther are laws that effect our nation," he began, unleashing on Truth Social. Read Title 18, Chapter 115, Section 2387, 'Whoever with the intent to interfere, impair, influence the loyalty, moral or discipline of the military and Naval Forces,......to be fined or imprisoned up to 10 years.' Commander Kirk Lippold, U.S. Navy, Ret. This is right on point. DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!!!"

Trump ended up removing this from Truth Social.