EXCLUSIVE: Trump Gets Off Scot-Free Again — 'Congress to Take No Action' After Prez Demands Democrats Should 'Face Death'

However, it doesn't appear Trump will face many consequences for his disturbing remarks, at least according to Ray Brescia, the Associate Dean for Research and Intellectual Life at Albany Law School, and the author of The Private Is Political: Identity and Democracy in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism.

"The statement by the President that former service members currently serving in Congress should be put to death for treason for simply referring them to our laws governing the use of military force and authority should shock every American," he told RadarOnline.com.

"This statement is contrary to the rule of law, undermines our system of laws, and offends basic human decency. It’s also about as ironic as it gets."

Brescia added: "Were the President to order the military to execute those former service members, it would be an unlawful order, and the military officials receiving that order would be under an obligation to disobey it. Yet what is tragic is that Congress is likely to take no action whatsoever in light of the President’s statement."