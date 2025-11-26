EXCLUSIVE: Trump Gets Off Scot-Free Again — 'Congress to Take No Action' After Prez Demands Democrats Should 'Face Death'
Nov. 26 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump made his thoughts on Democrats who urged military members to refuse "illegal" commands very clear when he suggested they should be "hanged," but it doesn't appear like he will face any consequences, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president raged on Truth Social after several of his rivals, including Senator Mark Kelly, reminded the military they can push back against orders.
Democrats Urge Military to Stand Up to Illegal Orders
"Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders," a previous video shared by the Democrats declared. "This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.
The clip added: "Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this constitution. Right now, the threats coming to our constitution aren't just coming from abroad but from right here at home."
The video spread and ruffled feathers, including Trump's, who asked, "Lock them up?" before sharing an X user's post that read, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!"
The 79-year-old later added in another post: "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"
Will Trump Face Any Consequences For His Remarks?
However, it doesn't appear Trump will face many consequences for his disturbing remarks, at least according to Ray Brescia, the Associate Dean for Research and Intellectual Life at Albany Law School, and the author of The Private Is Political: Identity and Democracy in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism.
"The statement by the President that former service members currently serving in Congress should be put to death for treason for simply referring them to our laws governing the use of military force and authority should shock every American," he told RadarOnline.com.
"This statement is contrary to the rule of law, undermines our system of laws, and offends basic human decency. It’s also about as ironic as it gets."
Brescia added: "Were the President to order the military to execute those former service members, it would be an unlawful order, and the military officials receiving that order would be under an obligation to disobey it. Yet what is tragic is that Congress is likely to take no action whatsoever in light of the President’s statement."
Trump Defends Remarks
Following his head-turning comments, Trump attempted to explain himself in a radio interview for Fox News, as he said, "I'm not threatening death, but I think they're in serious trouble."
He explained: "If you look at sedition, that's a form of, a very strong form of being a traitor. It's a terrible thing to say, I must tell you."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt also made clear the president does not want to execute his rivals, and later added, "The sanctity of our military rests on the chain of command, and if that chain of command is broken, it can lead to people getting killed. It can lead to chaos, and that's what these members of Congress who swore an oath to abide by the Constitution are essentially encouraging."
Despite his explanation, Trump has not been able to escape backlash, as many have hit back, especially CNN host Jake Tapper.
Jake Tapper Goes Off
"You shouldn't carry out illegal orders. You shouldn't carry out anything illegal. You shouldn't break the law," Tapper noted. "President Trump is now accusing these people of sedition."
The 56-year-old added: "President Trump has been really pushing this on social media in ways that are rather inflammatory."
Tapper also pointed toward the politician's unhinged posts come as he's "displaying all sorts of rather unusual behavior."
Trump recently faced even more backlash after calling a female reporter a "piggy," leaving Levitt to muster up a defense once again.