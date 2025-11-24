EXCLUSIVE: How Trump Can 'Blow Up the Playbook' to Save Face After 'Quiet, Piggy' Drama... as PR Expert Offers Prez Wild Plan to 'Hijack the Headlines'
Nov. 24 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has found himself drowning in backlash after labeling a female reporter a "piggy," but there's one way he can save face, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president's shocking comment set off a firestorm on social media, with a democratic rival responding with an embarrassing photo of Trump.
Why Did Trump Call a Female Reporter a 'Piggy'?
On November 14, while aboard Air Force One on a flight to Mar-a-Lago, Trump was asked about the Epstein files, a question that left him fuming.
While answering questions from reporters, Trump claimed, "Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. You have got to find out what he knew with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase..."
He then turned to a reporter and told her to "go ahead" with her question. However, when another female reporter's voice jumped in to interrupt, asking if there was "anything incriminating" in the files, the 79-year-old pointed his finger in her face before blasting, "Quiet. Quiet, piggy."
To no one's surprise, the backlash was harsh and swift, but despite the fallout, one public relations expert thinks there is only one way for Trump to distract the public and save himself.
The Only Way Trump Can Save Face
If this were any other client, I'd tell him to issue a carefully worded apology, donate to a relevant foundation, and just let the news cycle cool off," Jordan Lee, who does Media relations and brand strategy at The PR Group, suggested, before adding, "But hey, this is Trump. The normal PR rules do not apply."
Lee then offered up his wild idea and told RadarOnline.com: "I'd tell (Trump) to lean into the moment the way only he does. I would have him call the press back into the Oval Office, line the Resolute Desk with Smithfield hams, and brag that he is lowering the price of piggies for American families.
"Childish, yes, but also very on brand and guaranteed to hijack the headlines in a way that makes everyone forget the original brouhaha."
Lee concluded: "At the end of the day, there's no real point to giving him traditional crisis advice, because his entire strategy is to blow up the playbook."
Gavin Newsom Hits Back Hard
Just days after Trump's "piggy" chaos, California governor Gavin Newsom took to his X account to share a photo of the former reality star during his McDonald's pit stop on October 20, 2024, during his presidential campaign.
In the pic, Trump takes off his suit jacket, revealing his figure.
"Quiet, piggy," Newsom captioned the photo.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president, declaring, "He calls out fake news when he sees it and gets frustrated with reporters who spread false information, but he also provides unprecedented access to the press and answers questions on a near-daily basis."
The White House later said in a statement: "This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”
Despite a theory Trump had actually said "Peggy," the reporter was soon revealed to be Catherine Lucey, Bloomberg's White House correspondent."
In response, the outlet defended the reporter and shared: "Our White House journalists perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor. We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately."