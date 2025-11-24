EXCLUSIVE: How Trump Can 'Blow Up the Playbook' to Save Face After 'Quiet, Piggy' Drama... as PR Expert Offers Prez Wild Plan to 'Hijack the Headlines'

On November 14, while aboard Air Force One on a flight to Mar-a-Lago, Trump was asked about the Epstein files, a question that left him fuming.

While answering questions from reporters, Trump claimed, "Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. You have got to find out what he knew with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase..."

He then turned to a reporter and told her to "go ahead" with her question. However, when another female reporter's voice jumped in to interrupt, asking if there was "anything incriminating" in the files, the 79-year-old pointed his finger in her face before blasting, "Quiet. Quiet, piggy."

To no one's surprise, the backlash was harsh and swift, but despite the fallout, one public relations expert thinks there is only one way for Trump to distract the public and save himself.