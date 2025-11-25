Your tip
'Struggling' Trump, 79, Accidentally Amplifies Calls to Impeach Himself... as Concerns About the Prez's Health Have Grown Since His Return to the Oval Office

Donald Trump confusingly shared a recommendation to impeach himself.

Nov. 25 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

President Trump has finally given Democrats something they can agree with after he accidentally brought unwanted attention to calls to impeach him for a third time, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump went on a Truth Social spree, attacking a prominent group of Democrats who released a video urging U.S. service members to refuse to comply with "illegal orders."

The president shared a tweet from an account boasting 'Impeach Trump a 3rd Time!'

Trump was likely trying to counter the Democrats' recommendations when he retweeted several photos and GIFs from various social media accounts.

One of the pictures, a photo of Senator Mark Kelly, came from an account with the handle "Impeach Trump a 3rd Time!"

The self-proclaimed parody account stresses in its biography, "Hate Trump!" And then blasts in all caps, "DON'T GIVE UP! BLUE WAVE IN '26!"

While Trump may have overlooked the origin of the tweet, others on social media were more than happy to point it out to him.

One account shared the post on X and ripped, "Uh oh. Trump accidentally boosted an anti-Trump account 'Impeach Trump a 3rd Time!'"

While another person blasted: "Grandpa has trouble reading."

Trump Fires Back on Dems

Trump was trying to rail against a group of Democrats who suggested soldiers not follow 'illegal orders.'

The controversial politician's unhinged comments on Truth Social came after a video featuring Democratic senators and congress members who also served in the armed forces went viral.

In their clip, the congressional vets told members of the military and intelligence organizations, "Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but right here at home. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution."

Trump angrily responded: "This is really bad and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT."

Trump Calls for Hangings

The president said talk like that could be punishable by death.

The president specifically singled out left-wing Senators Elissa Slotkin and Kelly, as well as Reps. Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Chris DeLuzio, and Maggie Goodlander.

He then followed it up by raging: "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Trump also reposted a social media user comment saying, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!"

The lawmakers responded in a statement saying, "Every American must unite and condemn the President's calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity."

'Dementia Don' Returns

Trump has experts worried about his health.

The outburst has only added to concerns Trump is suffering from dementia or some other notable mental disorder, along with a variety of other hidden illnesses.

Trump's physical health came into question over the summer when he began covering noticeable purple bruises on his hands with poorly applied concealer.

In July, White House physician Sean Barbabella chalked it up to chronic venous insufficiency, a "benign and common" condition where minor soft tissue was irritated from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin as part of a "standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Trump's former physician, Ronny Jackson, previously boasted he continues to consult with the current White House medical team and that his patient "is mentally and physically sharper than ever before."

