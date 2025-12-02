Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Administration Ripped for War With Sabrina Carpenter in Prez's Latest Battle With Female... Following His 'Vile' Remarks Against Female Reporters

Composite photo of Sabrina Carpenter and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's administration used Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Juno' in a clip promoting ICE.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 2 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's administration has been ripped to shreds for going to war with Espresso hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The drama erupted after Carpenter took issue with the White House using a line from her song Juno in a video promoting their push for mass deportation.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Video Clip

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @WhiteHouse/X

A video showed ICE officers arresting people while Carpenter's song 'Juno' played.

In the video, they used the line "Have you ever tried this one" over and over, showing ICE officers arresting people, chasing them down, and pinning them to the ground.

In response to the clip, Carpenter immediately bit back, writing, "This video is evil and disgusting."

"Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House's Response to Sabrina Carpenter's Comments

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGEA

Trump's administration slammed Carpenter in the wake of her having an issue with their use of her song.

Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for the White House, spoke to a media outlet to fire back a response to Carpenter's comment.

"Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country," the statement began.

"Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" they added, referencing a line from Carpenter's hit song Manchild.

People immediately flocked to social media to tear the Trump administration to shreds over the usage of the song and Carpenter's response.

Article continues below advertisement

People Back Sabrina Carpenter on Social Media

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter
Source: MEGA

'Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid...' the White House responded.

On X, one user rallied behind the hit singer, "Not that you need my input, Sabrina, but good on you for speaking out against the vile b------- in the Trump regime."

"Good on you, Sabrina," another fan piped in to add. "Sue them for unauthorized usage!"

Trump did have some supporters, with one person noting, "So Sabrina's upset her song played while ICE arrested criminals? Imagine being more offended by background music than by people breaking the law. Trump's team didn't 'weaponize' her song... they just gave it more purpose than a breakup playlist. Law and order > hurt celebrity feelings."

This isn't the first time Trump has gone off on women recently.

A few days ago, on Air Force One, he blasted a female reporter who was asking questions about his recent MRI.

"It was just an MRI. It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing," he snapped.

Earlier last month, he lambasted another female reporter who asked him about the Epstein files.

"Quiet. Quiet, piggy," the president shockingly remarked.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Kash Patel

FBI Has Become 'Internally Paralyzed by Fear' Under Kash Patel: Leaked Assessment Blast 'Rudderless Ship' Organization as Managers Are 'Afraid of Losing Their Jobs'

Photo of Usha Vance

JD Vance's Wife Usha Sparks Divorce Rumors Again as Second Lady Ditches Wedding Ring — After Veep's Embrace with Charlie Kirk's Widow Went Viral

Donald Trump's Mass Deportation Plan

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Since taking office, one of Donald Trump's primary goals has been deporting illegal immigrants.

The controversial politician also labeled CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes a "stupid person" after she pushed back about the vetting of Rahmanullah Lakanwa, who is accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, DC.

As Radar reported at the end of last year, Trump was vocal about his plan to rid America of its swarm of illegal immigrants as soon as he took office.

At the time, presidential historian Leon Wagener predicted, "There could be clashes between immigration officials and local law enforcement, and it could turn into an especially ugly situation with the hard-liners in Oregon, Washington, and California."

"Trump cannot back down now because the MAGA forces are gearing up for it to be a real civil war if local officials prevent the federal government from dragging immigrants away. That's what the gang that assaulted the Capitol on January 6 wants – ANOTHER massive attack like [2021's] could be on the horizon," he added.

As the year has played out, Trump has stayed true to his word, employing ICE officials across the country to arrest illegal immigrants in an effort to send them back to their countries of origin.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.