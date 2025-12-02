Trump's Administration Ripped for War With Sabrina Carpenter in Prez's Latest Battle With Female... Following His 'Vile' Remarks Against Female Reporters
Dec. 2 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's administration has been ripped to shreds for going to war with Espresso hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The drama erupted after Carpenter took issue with the White House using a line from her song Juno in a video promoting their push for mass deportation.
The White House Video Clip
In the video, they used the line "Have you ever tried this one" over and over, showing ICE officers arresting people, chasing them down, and pinning them to the ground.
In response to the clip, Carpenter immediately bit back, writing, "This video is evil and disgusting."
"Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," she added.
The White House's Response to Sabrina Carpenter's Comments
Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for the White House, spoke to a media outlet to fire back a response to Carpenter's comment.
"Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country," the statement began.
"Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" they added, referencing a line from Carpenter's hit song Manchild.
People immediately flocked to social media to tear the Trump administration to shreds over the usage of the song and Carpenter's response.
People Back Sabrina Carpenter on Social Media
On X, one user rallied behind the hit singer, "Not that you need my input, Sabrina, but good on you for speaking out against the vile b------- in the Trump regime."
"Good on you, Sabrina," another fan piped in to add. "Sue them for unauthorized usage!"
Trump did have some supporters, with one person noting, "So Sabrina's upset her song played while ICE arrested criminals? Imagine being more offended by background music than by people breaking the law. Trump's team didn't 'weaponize' her song... they just gave it more purpose than a breakup playlist. Law and order > hurt celebrity feelings."
This isn't the first time Trump has gone off on women recently.
A few days ago, on Air Force One, he blasted a female reporter who was asking questions about his recent MRI.
"It was just an MRI. It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing," he snapped.
Earlier last month, he lambasted another female reporter who asked him about the Epstein files.
"Quiet. Quiet, piggy," the president shockingly remarked.
Donald Trump's Mass Deportation Plan
The controversial politician also labeled CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes a "stupid person" after she pushed back about the vetting of Rahmanullah Lakanwa, who is accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, DC.
As Radar reported at the end of last year, Trump was vocal about his plan to rid America of its swarm of illegal immigrants as soon as he took office.
At the time, presidential historian Leon Wagener predicted, "There could be clashes between immigration officials and local law enforcement, and it could turn into an especially ugly situation with the hard-liners in Oregon, Washington, and California."
"Trump cannot back down now because the MAGA forces are gearing up for it to be a real civil war if local officials prevent the federal government from dragging immigrants away. That's what the gang that assaulted the Capitol on January 6 wants – ANOTHER massive attack like [2021's] could be on the horizon," he added.
As the year has played out, Trump has stayed true to his word, employing ICE officials across the country to arrest illegal immigrants in an effort to send them back to their countries of origin.