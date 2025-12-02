Trump's Administration Ripped for War With Sabrina Carpenter in Prez's Latest Battle With Female... Following His 'Vile' Remarks Against Female Reporters

On X, one user rallied behind the hit singer, "Not that you need my input, Sabrina, but good on you for speaking out against the vile b------- in the Trump regime."

"Good on you, Sabrina," another fan piped in to add. "Sue them for unauthorized usage!"

Trump did have some supporters, with one person noting, "So Sabrina's upset her song played while ICE arrested criminals? Imagine being more offended by background music than by people breaking the law. Trump's team didn't 'weaponize' her song... they just gave it more purpose than a breakup playlist. Law and order > hurt celebrity feelings."

This isn't the first time Trump has gone off on women recently.

A few days ago, on Air Force One, he blasted a female reporter who was asking questions about his recent MRI.

"It was just an MRI. It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing," he snapped.

Earlier last month, he lambasted another female reporter who asked him about the Epstein files.

"Quiet. Quiet, piggy," the president shockingly remarked.