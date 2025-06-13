Inside Story of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Pornhub' Album Shot as She Attacks Trolls for Slamming Her Sexuality

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 26, hopes the sexually charged artwork will finally disassociate her with the brand where she made a name as a teen star, according to pop experts.

Sabrina Carpenter's new X-rated album cover is a "desperate bid to finally shed her Disney past" as she blasts trolls for slamming her sexuality.

But some fans believe the star has gone too far, with social media users comparing the snap, for her new album Man's Best Friend, to a "straight-up Pornhub fantasy."

The image shows Carpenter on her hands and knees, while an anonymous male figure in a suit holds her by her hair.

Carpenter recently hit back at scrutiny over her sexualized image and raunchy lyrics, saying: "It's always so funny to me when people complain.

"They're like: 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly, you love sex. You're obsessed with it."

Carpenter added that she believes the scrutiny placed on her to be unfair, saying: "I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I truly feel like I've never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity. I'm not just talking about me. I'm talking about every female artist that is making art right now."