Inside Story of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Pornhub' Album Shot as She Attacks Trolls for Slamming Her Sexuality
Sabrina Carpenter's new X-rated album cover is a "desperate bid to finally shed her Disney past" as she blasts trolls for slamming her sexuality.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 26, hopes the sexually charged artwork will finally disassociate her with the brand where she made a name as a teen star, according to pop experts.
'A Pornhub Fantasy'
The image shows Carpenter on her hands and knees, while an anonymous male figure in a suit holds her by her hair.
But some fans believe the star has gone too far, with social media users comparing the snap, for her new album Man's Best Friend, to a "straight-up Pornhub fantasy."
And domestic violence charities are equally unimpressed, as one issued a statement saying: "Sabrina Carpenter's album cover isn't edgy, it's regressive."
Carpenter Hits Back
Carpenter recently hit back at scrutiny over her sexualized image and raunchy lyrics, saying: "It's always so funny to me when people complain.
"They're like: 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly, you love sex. You're obsessed with it."
Carpenter added that she believes the scrutiny placed on her to be unfair, saying: "I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I truly feel like I've never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity. I'm not just talking about me. I'm talking about every female artist that is making art right now."
Raunchy Brits Performance
The Espresso singer had already caused controversy earlier this year with her eye-popping legs-akimbo performance in red lingerie at the Brit Awards in February, the UK's biggest music awards show, which prompted more than 900 complaints from TV viewers who thought her scantily clad writhing was wrong for a pre-watershed audience.
But, despite noise from naysayers, the majority of her fans are seemingly lapping up her sexy antics.
Indeed, many of her army of followers praise the singer as a woman in control of her own music and performances.
They applaud her sexual frankness and witty lyrics.
One tweet from a fan, following a sold-out concert last year, went viral. It read: "Sabrina Carpenter is a genius for how she embraces her sexuality but still keeps women as her target audience.
"Like, how is she performing in lingerie, and I still feel like it’s not for men at all?
"I can’t comprehend it, but I love it."
'Anti-Taylor Swift' Figure
Other experts believe Carpenter is carving out a niche for herself as something of an "anti-Taylor Swift."
During swift’s smash-hit Eras Tour last summer, where Carpenter was the support act, young fans adored her in ever-bigger numbers, but for showing emotional, not sexual, vulnerability.
While Swift puts on a jaw-dropping show and is no stranger to donning a glitzy corset, by her own admission, she has never thought of herself as sexy.
She once said: "In my life, I don’t gravitate towards being edgy, sexy, or cool.
"I just naturally am not any of those things.
"I'm imaginative, I'm smart and, I'm hard-working, and those things are not necessarily prioritized by pop culture."