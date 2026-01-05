'Unprofessional' Pete Hegseth Mocked for 'Cringe' Speech Following Nicolás Maduro's Arrest — 'He Carries Himself Like a Middle School Bully'

Hegseth has backed up his tough talk with a tough attitude, including berating members of his own staff. The 45-year-old isn't happy with senior civilian and military advisers who have questioned his attacks on suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, which are believed to have left more than 80 people dead.

The secretary called one concerned adviser a "p---y" during a meeting and labeled another who questioned if the attacks were legal as "weak," according to the report.

However, the Pentagon was quick to shut down the reports, as chief spokesman Sean Parnell claimed Hegseth "listens a lot, asks good questions, takes recommendations, and trusts his team and commanders."

Hegseth has been heavily criticized over a "double tap" strike, which killed two survivors seen clinging to their boat's wreckage in the Caribbean. While it was reported the former Fox News personality gave an order to "kill everybody" on the boat, he has already denied the allegation.