'Unprofessional' Pete Hegseth Mocked for 'Cringe' Speech Following Nicolás Maduro's Arrest — 'He Carries Himself Like a Middle School Bully'
Jan. 5 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has been dragged for his profane response to the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, RadarOnline.com can report.
The
defense secretary war secretary purposely dropped an F-bomb while celebrating the successful Operation Absolute Resolve.
Hegseth F's Up
During a victory lap press conference at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Hegseth boasted: "Nicolás Maduro had his chance, just like Iran had their chance until they didn’t and until he didn’t."
Then he shot out what seems to be the Trump administration's new motto: "He f'd around, and he found out."
Hegseth echoed comments his boss made in October, when he told a reporter Maduro "doesn't want to f--- around with the United States."
However, Hegseth's obscene choice of words was derided online.
"Pete Hegseth is such a meathead. Cringe," one person blasted on X.com, as another added: "Pete Hegseth is the most ignorant, undisciplined and unprofessional man I've ever seen speak behind a podium."
A third hit below the belt: "Pete Hegseth carries himself like a Middle School Bully. Compensating for something, I assume..."
While one person stated: "This level of discourse from our 'leaders' is simply embarrassing. Anybody else amazed that he didn't work in a '6-7' reference?"
Hegseth's Tough Talk
Hegseth has backed up his tough talk with a tough attitude, including berating members of his own staff. The 45-year-old isn't happy with senior civilian and military advisers who have questioned his attacks on suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, which are believed to have left more than 80 people dead.
The secretary called one concerned adviser a "p---y" during a meeting and labeled another who questioned if the attacks were legal as "weak," according to the report.
However, the Pentagon was quick to shut down the reports, as chief spokesman Sean Parnell claimed Hegseth "listens a lot, asks good questions, takes recommendations, and trusts his team and commanders."
Hegseth has been heavily criticized over a "double tap" strike, which killed two survivors seen clinging to their boat's wreckage in the Caribbean. While it was reported the former Fox News personality gave an order to "kill everybody" on the boat, he has already denied the allegation.
'You're Either With Him or Against Him'
Despite the denial, one insider claimed within the Pentagon walls, Hegseth has formed a "you're either with him or against him" environment, which has been described as "dangerous" by the source.
"He has sidelined or booted out people who would have warned him about this Caribbean fiasco in the first place," one insider claimed.
While his behavior and decisions regarding the alleged drug boat attacks have been called out, Hegseth has doubled down on the carnage.
"I've said, and I'll say again, we've only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco terrorists at the bottom of the ocean because they've been poisoning the American people," Hegseth raged during a Cabinet meeting earlier this month.
Hegseth's Tantrums
Hegseth's apparent lack of composure shouldn't come as a surprise, as the ex-TV personality was previously accused of throwing tantrums when challenged.
"He takes things personally when challenged, like full-blown tantrums," an insider claimed of Hegseth. Another source claimed Hegseth is "obsessed" with all things related to his security.
They noted at the time: "There's a manic quality about him... an even more manic quality, which is really saying something."
They also described Hegseth as visibly distracted.
"He's crawling out of his skin," the insider claimed at the time.