Pete Hegseth's Meltdown: Defense Secretary Accused of Branding Advisors 'Weak' in Foul-Mouthed Rant... After They Revealed Concern Over 'Drug Boat' Attacks

According to Daily Mail, Hegseth, who has been accused of war crimes, isn't happy with senior civilian and military advisers who have questioned the attacks, which are believed to have left more than 80 people dead in both the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

The 45-year-old called one concerned adviser a "p---y" during a meeting, and labeled another who questioned if the attacks were legal as "weak, according to the report.

However, the Pentagon was quick to shut down the reports, as chief spokesman Sean Parnell claimed Hegseth "listens a lot, asks good questions, takes recommendations, and trusts his team and commanders."

Hegseth has been heavily criticized over a "double tap" strike, which killed two survivors seen clinging to their boat's wreckage in the Caribbean. While it was reported the former Fox News personality gave an order to "kill everybody" on the boat, he has already denied the allegation.