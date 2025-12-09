Pete Hegseth's Meltdown: Defense Secretary Accused of Branding Advisors 'Weak' in Foul-Mouthed Rant... After They Revealed Concern Over 'Drug Boat' Attacks
Dec. 9 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth is being accused of completely losing his marbles in a disturbing rant against advisers who dared show concern over the deadly attacks on the alleged drug boats, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Defense Secretary has been drowning in backlash over the attacks, and it appears he's now taking it out against his own people.
Hegseth Accused of Brutal Rant Against Own Advisers
According to Daily Mail, Hegseth, who has been accused of war crimes, isn't happy with senior civilian and military advisers who have questioned the attacks, which are believed to have left more than 80 people dead in both the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
The 45-year-old called one concerned adviser a "p---y" during a meeting, and labeled another who questioned if the attacks were legal as "weak, according to the report.
However, the Pentagon was quick to shut down the reports, as chief spokesman Sean Parnell claimed Hegseth "listens a lot, asks good questions, takes recommendations, and trusts his team and commanders."
Hegseth has been heavily criticized over a "double tap" strike, which killed two survivors seen clinging to their boat's wreckage in the Caribbean. While it was reported the former Fox News personality gave an order to "kill everybody" on the boat, he has already denied the allegation.
Behind the Scenes With Hegseth
Despite the denial, one insider claimed within the Pentagon walls, Hegseth has formed a you're "either with him or against him" environment, which has been described as "dangerous" by the source.
"He has sidelined or booted out people who would have warned him about this Caribbean fiasco in the first place,” one insider claimed.
While his behavior and decisions regarding the alleged drug boat attacks have been called out, Hegseth has doubled down on the carnage.
"I've said, and I'll say again, we've only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco terrorists at the bottom of the ocean because they've been poisoning the American people," Hegseth raged during a Cabinet meeting earlier this month while seated next to President Trump.
"And Joe Biden tried to approach it with kid gloves and allowed them to come across the border."
He continued boasting: "Cartels take over the community. 20 million people, hundreds of thousands of Americans poisoned. And President Trump said, 'No, we're taking the glove off. We're taking the fight to these designated terror organizations.' And that's exactly what we're doing.
"So, we're stopping the drugs. We're striking the boats. We're defeating narco terrorists."
Hegseth's apparent lack of composure shouldn't come as a surprise, as the ex-TV personality was previously accused of throwing tantrums when challenged.
"He takes things personally when challenged, like full-blown tantrums," an insider claimed of Hegseth, who now calls himself the Secretary of War. Another source claimed Hegseth is "obsessed" with all things related to his security.
They noted at the time: "There's a manic quality about him... an even more manic quality, which is really saying something." They also described Hegseth as visibly distracted.
"He's crawling out of his skin," the insider claimed at the time.
Hegseth And His 'Fat' Obsession
It also appears Hegseth may be "obsessed" with how soldiers look, as earlier this year, he rambled over hating seeing "fat" troops.
"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," Hegseth said during a speech in Quantico, Virginia, in September.
He went off while military members watched in silence: "Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," and noted how disgusted he gets seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."