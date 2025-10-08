Brazen Pentagon Leakers 'Practice Beating Polygraphs' Amid Trump's 'Idiotic' Leak Crackdown: 'Dismissing Their Clumsy Crusade'

Over 5,000 service members, staffers, and contract workers would be expected to sign the NDAs.

A draft memo from Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, reviewed by the Washington Post, reportedly stated the alleged NDAs "prohibit the release of non-public information without approval or through a defined process."

The insiders said Trump and Hegseth's attempts to silence press leaks from the Pentagon have only motivated staffers to share more information and personal thoughts on the chaos brewing inside the department with the media.

One Defense Department insider reportedly branded Hegseth's plan to whip the department into shape "idiotic."

The source added: "It is clearly an attempt at intimidating everybody to just fall in line and support Trump, and this stuff only works if you let it get to you."