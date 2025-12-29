Trump White House Chaos: Inside Prez's Plan to 'Purge' His Inner Circle as Administration Continues to Drown in Controversy

Donald Trump isn't happy with nonstop chaos at White House, according to insiders who claimed the president is looking to purge his Washington, D.C. inner circle after a tumultuous start to his second term, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speculation over whether or not Trump will overhaul his cabinet has been swirling for weeks now as his second administration has been plagued by numerous scandals, including the Department of Justice's botched release of the Epstein files, a bombshell interview from Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, rising tensions with Venezuela, and controversial airstrikes on fishing boats suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean.