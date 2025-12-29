Trump White House Chaos: Inside Prez's Plan to 'Purge' His Inner Circle as Administration Continues to Drown in Controversy
Dec. 29 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump isn't happy with nonstop chaos at White House, according to insiders who claimed the president is looking to purge his Washington, D.C. inner circle after a tumultuous start to his second term, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speculation over whether or not Trump will overhaul his cabinet has been swirling for weeks now as his second administration has been plagued by numerous scandals, including the Department of Justice's botched release of the Epstein files, a bombshell interview from Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, rising tensions with Venezuela, and controversial airstrikes on fishing boats suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean.
Rumors of Trump Cabinet Overhaul Swirl
"I think we will see some senior advisers in the West Wing leave," CBS' senior White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs said on Sunday, December 28.
While Jacobs noted Trump's "main pack" of cabinet officials, including Wiles, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, would likely remain at their posts, other officials may be at risk of losing their jobs.
Among those who may be on the chopping block are Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has been hit with allegations claiming she's having an affair with one of her top advisors.
Controversial Cabinet Members
Noem isn't the only member of Trump's inner circle whose personal life has caused a headache for the president.
FBI Director Kash Patel has been hit with accusations he's exploiting his position and misusing agency resources, including taking a private jet to attend his country music singer girlfriend's concerts, as well as mishandling the hunt for suspects following the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk in September and the Brown University shooter earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has been accused of committing war crimes during an incident in which he allegedly ordered a second strike on a fishing boat after survivors were spotted clinging to wreckage in open water, which he has denied.
Bondi Faces Calls to Resign
Outrage over Bondi's handling of the Epstein files exploded when it was reported the White House had taken control of the DOJ's social media accounts to address concerns about the release.
Bondi's job approval rating – as well as Trump's – plummeted as the Justice Department scrambled to redact items included in the release while insisting the second Trump administration has been the "most transparent" in U.S. history.
While Trump made reality television history with his notorious line, "You're fired!" on The Apprentice, he has surprisingly refrained from acting on calls to remove cabinet members, though one pundit suspected that could change sooner than later.
"(Trump) doesn't like to be pressured to get rid of anybody,” CBS' chief Washington D.C. analyst Robert Costa said over the weekend. “But there are so many people in the so-called MAGA universe who want these slots, and they are able to get access to these officials."
"I wouldn't rule anything out, based on my reporting," Costa added.