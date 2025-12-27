'When Do They Say No More': Donald Trump Explodes Over Epstein Files, Tells DOJ to Drop the Probe and Focus on 'Election Fraud' Instead

Trump made his comments following a recent announcement by the DOJ that officials had uncovered more than one million additional documents potentially connected to the Epstein case.

The discovery comes as federal authorities continue to review materials for public release under a law signed by Trump last year mandating transparency in the long-running investigation.

On Truth Social, Trump criticized the department's handling of the records and questioned the need for what he described as an exhaustive and resource-heavy review process.

According to the president, the focus on Epstein has distracted the agency from what he sees as more pressing issues facing the country.

"When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc.," Trump wrote, before adding that, "The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans." He urged the DOJ to "release all of their names, [and] embarrass them" and then "get back to helping our Country!"

Trump further characterized the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Epstein as politically motivated, calling it "another Witch Hunt!!!" and accusing his critics of using the issue to avoid discussing his administration's achievements.