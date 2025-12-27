'When Do They Say No More': Donald Trump Explodes Over Epstein Files, Tells DOJ to Drop the Probe and Focus on 'Election Fraud' Instead
Dec. 27 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has urged the Department of Justice to shift its focus away from the release of records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, arguing the agency should instead prioritize investigations into election fraud, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Epstein Files
Trump made his comments following a recent announcement by the DOJ that officials had uncovered more than one million additional documents potentially connected to the Epstein case.
The discovery comes as federal authorities continue to review materials for public release under a law signed by Trump last year mandating transparency in the long-running investigation.
On Truth Social, Trump criticized the department's handling of the records and questioned the need for what he described as an exhaustive and resource-heavy review process.
According to the president, the focus on Epstein has distracted the agency from what he sees as more pressing issues facing the country.
"When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc.," Trump wrote, before adding that, "The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans." He urged the DOJ to "release all of their names, [and] embarrass them" and then "get back to helping our Country!"
Trump further characterized the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Epstein as politically motivated, calling it "another Witch Hunt!!!" and accusing his critics of using the issue to avoid discussing his administration's achievements.
One Million Additional Pages
The president's comments came days after the Justice Department revealed it had located over one million additional pages of material related to Epstein and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Officials said the newly discovered records will require weeks of review before any potential public disclosure can take place.
The release of Epstein-related documents was triggered by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law in November 2025. The legislation requires the DOJ to make public all unclassified records tied to the Epstein and Maxwell investigations, aiming to end years of secrecy surrounding the financier's criminal network.
The department was initially expected to release all unclassified materials by December 19, but missed the deadline due to the sheer volume of documents requiring review.
While some records have already been made public, many were heavily redacted, prompting criticism from lawmakers and members of the public who questioned the value of the disclosures.
Trump in the Files
Despite Trump's claims that the investigation targets Republicans, documents released so far have included references to his own past interactions with Epstein.
One woman accused Trump of rape, and court filings also described an alleged encounter at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort involving a 14-year-old girl, according to the BBC.
In response, the DOJ said some of the documents "contain untrue and sensational claims made against President Trump," adding that "the claims are unfounded and false."