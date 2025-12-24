Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Hijacks Pam Bondi's Social Media Accounts to Bash Reporter — as Calls Grow for Attorney General to Resign Over Epstein Files Disaster

photo of donald trump and pam bondi
Source: mega

Donald Trump has reportedly taken over Pam Bondi's Department of Justice X account.

Dec. 24 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

The White House has reportedly taken over the Department of Justice's X account, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as Pam Bondi fights to keep her job amid the messy and missing release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Social media users have noticed a decidedly sharper tone from the DOJ handle, which they say is more in line with President Trump's misspelled ramblings.

Trump Hacks DOJ's X Account?

photo of donald trump and pam bondi
Source: mega

Users noted a Trumponian tone to new posts.

The official DOJ X account has seemingly ditched its standard, professional tone for a more informal voice – including calling a reporter a "dope."

According to Axios, the White House has indeed taken over the account and has begun putting its own special spin on posts in an effort to meet the Epstein file disclosure requirements set by Congress.

"The account is also taking on a sharper tone that has more of a rapid-response campaign edge and less of the stodgy just-the-facts tone associated with the department," the news site reports.

DOJ Calls Reporter a 'Dope'

photo of pam bondi
Source: mega

Bondi and the DOJ have been slammed for their handling of the Epstein files.

On Wednesday, December 24, White House reporter Jamie Dupree questioned why documents were included in the files that the Justice Department had determined were fake.

The DOJ X account snarked back: "Because the law requires us to release all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein in our possession, so that’s what we are doing, you dope. Are you suggesting we break the law?"

Source: RepThomasMassie/X

The new attitude has not gone unnoticed by others on Capitol Hill. Republican Representative Thomas Massie retweeted the exchange, asking his followers: "By the way, who’s controlling the DOJ X account on Christmas Eve and using words like 'dope' to refer to reporters?"

More Epstein Files on the Way

photo of thomas massie
Source: mega

Representative Thomas Massie wondered who is really in control at the White House.

And late Wednesday afternoon, the DOJ dropped another bombshell: "The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

"The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders.

"We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. "

"The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files," they added.

Pam Bondi's Polling Plummets

photo of pam bondi
Source: mega

Calls have grown for Bondi to resign or be replaced.

The newly delayed documents come as Attorney General Bondi finds herself under fire after the botched release of the Epstein files.

After the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted batch of documents related to the investigation into the late convicted pedophile mere hours before the December 19 deadline, calls for Bondi to resign amplified.

A recent poll by AtlasIntel found voter support for the attorney general fell from a net +6 percentage points in February to a net -41 in December.

The poll was conducted a week before the DOJ's deadline to release the full, unredacted Epstein files. Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with overwhelming bipartisan support, and the bill was signed into law by Trump in November, setting a 30-day deadline for the release.

Bondi insisted the redacted files, including a 119-page grand jury indictment featuring giant black squares, were necessary to protect victims' identities, but critics accused the Justice Department of carrying out a "cover-up" to protect high-profile individuals.

