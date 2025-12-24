Trump Hijacks Pam Bondi's Social Media Accounts to Bash Reporter — as Calls Grow for Attorney General to Resign Over Epstein Files Disaster

Social media users have noticed a decidedly sharper tone from the DOJ handle, which they say is more in line with President Trump 's misspelled ramblings.

"The account is also taking on a sharper tone that has more of a rapid-response campaign edge and less of the stodgy just-the-facts tone associated with the department," the news site reports.

According to Axios , the White House has indeed taken over the account and has begun putting its own special spin on posts in an effort to meet the Epstein file disclosure requirements set by Congress.

The official DOJ X account has seemingly ditched its standard, professional tone for a more informal voice – including calling a reporter a "dope."

Bondi and the DOJ have been slammed for their handling of the Epstein files.

The DOJ X account snarked back : "Because the law requires us to release all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein in our possession, so that’s what we are doing, you dope. Are you suggesting we break the law?"

On Wednesday, December 24, White House reporter Jamie Dupree questioned why documents were included in the files that the Justice Department had determined were fake.

DOJ did break the law by making illegal redactions and by missing the deadline. By the way, who’s controlling the DOJ X account on Christmas Eve and using words like “dope” to refer to reporters? https://t.co/7ITXfVsT0h

The new attitude has not gone unnoticed by others on Capitol Hill. Republican Representative Thomas Massie retweeted the exchange , asking his followers: "By the way, who’s controlling the DOJ X account on Christmas Eve and using words like 'dope' to refer to reporters?"

Representative Thomas Massie wondered who is really in control at the White House.

And late Wednesday afternoon, the DOJ dropped another bombshell: "The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

"The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders.

"We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. "

"The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files," they added.