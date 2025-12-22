Pam Bondi Faces Another Blow as Trump's U.S. Attorney General's Approval Rating Has Declined Dramatically in Less Than a Year

Donald Trump's second administration has been hit with another major blow as Attorney General Pam Bondi's approval rating plummeted following the botched release of the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In less than a year – 10-months to be exact – Bondi's approval rating dropped 47 percent, according to a recent poll.

After the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted batch of documents related to the investigation into late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein hours before the December 19 deadline, calls for Bondi to resign amplified.