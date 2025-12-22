Pam Bondi Faces Another Blow as Trump's U.S. Attorney General's Approval Rating Has Declined Dramatically in Less Than a Year
Dec. 22 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's second administration has been hit with another major blow as Attorney General Pam Bondi's approval rating plummeted following the botched release of the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In less than a year – 10-months to be exact – Bondi's approval rating dropped 47 percent, according to a recent poll.
After the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted batch of documents related to the investigation into late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein hours before the December 19 deadline, calls for Bondi to resign amplified.
A recent poll by AtlasIntel reportedly found support of the attorney general from voters fell from a net +6 percentage points in February to a net -41 in December.
The poll was conducted a week before the DOJ's deadline to release the full, unredacted Epstein files. Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with overwhelming bipartisan support, and the bill was signed into law by Trump in November, setting a 30-day deadline for the release.
Bondi insisted the redacted files, including a 119-page grand jury indictment featuring giant black squares, were necessary to protect victims' identities, but critics accused the Justice Department of carrying out a "cover-up" to protect high-profile individuals.
Following the disastrous release, Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie, co-authors of the Epstein Transparency Act, threatened to hold Bondi in contempt for violating the law.
"Unfortunately, @AGPambondi is breaking the law. Epstein survivors aren't satisfied with the DOJ's incomplete and redacted Epstein files disclosures, and neither am I," Massie wrote in an X post on Sunday, December 21. "Congress should assert its ability to hold Bondi in 'inherent contempt' to get justice for the survivors."
"We cannot have an Attorney General who breaks the law. This is a no-brainer," replied one X user as another echoed, "Impeach her."
The Republican and Democratic reps appeared alongside each other on Sunday night's edition of CBS' Face the Nation to discuss the possibility of impeaching Bondi amid bipartisan outrage.
"The quickest way, and I think the most expeditious way, to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi," Massie said when asked how Congress can get the Justice Department to release the full files.
Khanna said fellow lawmakers "only need the House for inherent contempt" and noted: "We’re building a bipartisan coalition, and it would fine Pam Bondi for every day that she’s not releasing these documents."
Both men have called on Bondi and the DOJ to release specific documents, which were said to be requested to be made public by Epstein's victims themselves.
Khanna and Massie have publicly stated this includes "the draft 60-count indictment" and an "82-page prosecution memo," in addition to the remaining files.
Meanwhile, Bondi has fueled scrutiny with an X post in which she reaffirmed the Justice Department's commitment to prosecuting offenders tied to the late financier.
"Give me a break! You have the documents and many of the pedophiles with the documents," replied one outraged user. "You are involved IN THE COVERUP."