Home > Politics > Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi's Jail Time Threat: Trump's U.S. Attorney General Issued Warning Over Epstein Files Release Deadline

Photo of Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi's Department of Justice owes the public the Epstein files today.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, has been threatened with jail time if the Epstein files aren't released by today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna sounded the alarm last night on X, posting a video to issue the warning.

Ro Khanna Said We 'Need a Full Release' of the Epstein Files

Photo of Ro Khanna
Source: MEGA

Ro Khanna sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Khanna was instrumental in aiding the Epstein files to get released, as he sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The act's purpose was "to require the Attorney General to release all documents and records in possession of the Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein, and for other purposes."

"Let me be very clear, we need a full release," Khanna said on X. "Anyone who tampers [with] documents, or conceals documents, or engages in excessive redaction will be prosecuted because of obstruction of justice."

Ro Khanna's Threat to Pam Bondi

Photo of Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

'We will prosecute individuals regardless of whether they’re the attorney general,' Ro Khanna said.

Khanna had more to add, sharing, "We will prosecute individuals regardless of whether they’re the attorney general or a career or political appointee. We need full transparency and justice for the survivors."

In a written statement, he added: "Any person who attempts to conceal or scrub the files will be subject to prosecution under the law."

Khanna also said "rich and powerful men" have "r---- underage girls" and called for them – and anyone who helped to cover up their abuse – to be held accountable.

In an interview earlier this week, he claimed officials would likely avoid charges under the current administration, but "they could be subject to prosecution given the federal law, and the statute of limitations will likely run into a new administration."

He elaborated they "could be hauled in front of Congress, the Oversight Committee," and "there could be federal lawsuits" over any type of inaction.

Donald Trump's Bill to Release the Epstein Files

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confirmed he was calling for the Epstein files to be released with a Truth Social post.

Donald Trump signed a bill last month to release the infamous Epstein files that will provide insight into all things regarding Epstein.

He gave the Department of Justice 30 days to release them.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he posted on Truth Social on November 19.

"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING victories," he added.

The Senate's Vote to Release the Epstein Files

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

The Epstein files will provide insight into all things Jeffrey Epstein.

The day prior to Trump signing the bill, the House voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1.

Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana, was the one holdout.

"I have been a principled 'NO' on this bill from the beginning," he wrote on X, defending his decision. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.

"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans."

"If the Senate amends the bill to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House," he concluded.

