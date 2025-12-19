Pam Bondi's Jail Time Threat: Trump's U.S. Attorney General Issued Warning Over Epstein Files Release Deadline

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna sounded the alarm last night on X, posting a video to issue the warning.

Pam Bondi , the Attorney General, has been threatened with jail time if the Epstein files aren't released by today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Let me be very clear, we need a full release," Khanna said on X. "Anyone who tampers [with] documents, or conceals documents, or engages in excessive redaction will be prosecuted because of obstruction of justice."

The act's purpose was "to require the Attorney General to release all documents and records in possession of the Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein , and for other purposes."

Khanna was instrumental in aiding the Epstein files to get released, as he sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Khanna had more to add, sharing, "We will prosecute individuals regardless of whether they’re the attorney general or a career or political appointee. We need full transparency and justice for the survivors."

In a written statement, he added: "Any person who attempts to conceal or scrub the files will be subject to prosecution under the law."

Khanna also said "rich and powerful men" have "r---- underage girls" and called for them – and anyone who helped to cover up their abuse – to be held accountable.

In an interview earlier this week, he claimed officials would likely avoid charges under the current administration, but "they could be subject to prosecution given the federal law, and the statute of limitations will likely run into a new administration."

He elaborated they "could be hauled in front of Congress, the Oversight Committee," and "there could be federal lawsuits" over any type of inaction.