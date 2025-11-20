MAGA Meltdown: Conservative Podcaster Accuses Pam Bondi of 'Gaslighting' as U.S. Attorney General Refuses to Confirm Epstein Files Release Date

"Christmas came early, or, well, right on time this year, because by Christmas, the DOJ has to now release all Epstein files by law passed by the Senate and the House," Johnson declared on his Wednesday, November 19, podcast.

"Overwhelmingly, President Trump said he's going to sign this bill. And now the DOJ is going to have to answer for this letter, which is one of the most insulting documents I've ever seen in my life."

Hours after Johnson's podcast, Trump signed the bill. Bondi has not yet set a date for the DOJ's release of the files.

Johnson then showed the controversial two-page memo Bondi's Justice Department released in July.

"And something astonishing just happened, by the way, live at the DOJ at a press conference with Pam Bondi," he noted, while telling viewers, "Let's go through the gaslighting here that they tried to pull it on the American people that should enrage all of you."