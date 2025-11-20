MAGA Meltdown: Conservative Podcaster Accuses Pam Bondi of 'Gaslighting' as U.S. Attorney General Refuses to Confirm Epstein Files Release Date
Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
A popular MAGA influencer tore into Pam Bondi and her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files ahead of Donald Trump signing the bill from Congress to release the infamous documents officially.
Republican podcaster Benny Johnson shredded the Attorney General over her July memo claiming there was no Epstein "client list," calling it "gaslighting" and snarking that her sudden about-face on releasing documents is "truly remarkable."
Epstein July Memo 'Gaslighting'
"Christmas came early, or, well, right on time this year, because by Christmas, the DOJ has to now release all Epstein files by law passed by the Senate and the House," Johnson declared on his Wednesday, November 19, podcast.
"Overwhelmingly, President Trump said he's going to sign this bill. And now the DOJ is going to have to answer for this letter, which is one of the most insulting documents I've ever seen in my life."
Hours after Johnson's podcast, Trump signed the bill. Bondi has not yet set a date for the DOJ's release of the files.
Johnson then showed the controversial two-page memo Bondi's Justice Department released in July.
"And something astonishing just happened, by the way, live at the DOJ at a press conference with Pam Bondi," he noted, while telling viewers, "Let's go through the gaslighting here that they tried to pull it on the American people that should enrage all of you."
Disputing DOJ's 'No Evidence of Blackmail'
Johnson proceeded to break down the memo, noting the DOJ went through "300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence that includes large volumes of images of Jeffrey Epstein and videos of Jeffrey Epstein, and they concluded after looking through this mountain of evidence that there was no client list, there's no blackmail, there's no uncharged third parties."
He sneered: "There's no blackmail. Except for all these times that we know he absolutely blackmailed people," going on to read headlines from stories about incidents, including "Jeffrey Epstein blackmails Bill Gates over extramarital affair."
"Here in the emails that the DOJ was hoarding from us, you can see Jeffrey Epstein is planning to blackmail Donald Trump," Johnson pointed out while showing off a 2015 email from author and vehement Trump critic Michael Wolff to Epstein.
"Yet the DOJ said there's no evidence of blackmail. Here it is! And this is just the little bit we had released to us," the YouTube star sighed.
Benny Johnson Came With Bondi Receipts
Johnson called Bondi out for her past comments about having a treasure trove of documents about Epstein, including her infamous, "It's sitting on my desk right now" revelation about the files shortly after being sworn in as AG.
He also pulled up a video of the legal eagle telling reporters, "The FBI, they're reviewing, there are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn. And there are hundreds of victims, and no one victim will ever get released."
"Okay. So, that's weird because the Epstein victims, so-called, are saying that they don't care whether their names are redacted," Johnson noted, demanding of Bondi, "They want the full Epstein files released as is, with every perpetrator exposed."
'Truly and Utterly Remarkable'
Johnson then played clips from Bondi at a press conference earlier that day, when she claimed "new information" had changed her entire outlook on Epstein's client list, while noting of the AG, it was "a major shift" and a "change in tune."
A reporter asked Bondi about the DOJ's July statement that the files would not be released, noting that "the review of the documents and evidence did not suggest that any additional investigation of third parties was warranted. What changed since then that you launched this investigation?"
The Florida native replied while tripping over her words, "Information that has come for... information there's information... new information, additional information, and again we will continue to follow the law to investigate any leads if there are any victims. We encourage all victims to come forward, and we will continue to provide maximum transparency under the law."
"So this is remarkable. Pam Bondi is now saying that she is going to absolutely comply with the law because new information is going to reveal and change her opinion and the opinion of the American people. Truly and utterly remarkable," Johnson jeered in disbelief.