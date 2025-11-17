Trump's Email Nightmare: The Don Boasted about 'Banging His 28-Year-Old Assistant Madeleine Westerhout', According to Leaked Epstein Messages
Nov. 17 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Author Michael Wolff continues to be a massive thorn in Donald Trump's side, claiming the president was "banging" one of his aides in a previously unpublished email, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wolff, 72, wrote about the bombshell allegation in a draft book excerpt he emailed to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. It came to light as part of a massive document release given to Congress by Epstein's estate. He died in jail the same year as the email while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
'Absured and Defamatory Accusations'
Wolff named Madeleine Westerhout as the woman Trump, 79, was allegedly doing the deed with during his first term in office.
She worked as his Director of Oval Office Operations at the White House from February to August 2019. Before that, Westerhout, 35, was the president's personal secretary from 2017 through 2019.
The California native blasted the claims in Wolff's email through her lawyer, declaring, "These are absurd and defamatory accusations from a discredited writer who has been known to peddle falsehoods. The lies in this email are unhinged from reality and simply not true."
Madeleine Westerhout's Response to Claims
In the draft of Wolff's 2019 book, Siege, he wrote that Trump remained in Washington, D.C., in December 2018 after his wife, Melania, headed south to spend the holidays at their Palm Beach, Florida, estate, Mar-a-Lago.
"In an empty White House, Trump's personal secretary, 28-year-old Madeleine Westerhout, brought his papers and call sheets from the West Wing up to the residence, finding him, she told friends, in his underwear."
The draft continued: "[Steve] Bannon recalled noting that Trump took a particular interest in her. A leering Trump kept repeating, 'She's got a way about her,' his signature, and creepy, stamp of approval for young women."
"Now the president was telling friends that he wasn't staying at the White House because of the shutdown, he was staying because he was 'banging' Madeleine. Shutdown bravado? Locker room talk? Or all part of a new alternative reality that only he seemed to be living in?"
Wolff V. Trump
Wolff has been a controversial figure for his dogged obsession with the president, even being accused of having Trump Derangement Syndrome.
His interviews with Epstein took place in 2017, years after Trump cut off ties with the disgraced financier for poaching young female employees at Mar-a-Lago's spa in 2006, before the vile pedo's arrest on a Florida state felony charge of solicitation of prostitution.
"I probably have 100 hours of Epstein talking about the inner workings of the Trump White House and about his long-standing, deep relationship with Donald Trump," Wolff bragged on his Fire and Fury podcast in 2024. However, it is unclear how Epstein would have known about those dealings since the men reportedly had no contact since the mid-aughts.
'A Total Loser'
Trump slammed Wolff in February ahead of the author's latest book about the president, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.
"So-called 'Author' Michael Wolff’s new book is a total FAKE JOB, just like the other JUNK he wrote," the Commander-in-Chief wrote in a Truth Social post at the time.
"He called me many times trying to set up a meeting, but I never called him back because I didn’t want to give him the credibility of an interview."
The president continued: "Others in the Administration were also called, they reported his calls, and likewise, did not talk to him. I assume, however, he was able to speak to a small number of people, but not meaningfully."
"His other books about me have been discredited, as this one will be also," Trump huffed, adding, "He is FAKE NEWS, a total LOSER."