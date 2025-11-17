Trump's Email Nightmare: The Don Boasted about 'Banging His 28-Year-Old Assistant Madeleine Westerhout', According to Leaked Epstein Messages

In the draft of Wolff's 2019 book, Siege, he wrote that Trump remained in Washington, D.C., in December 2018 after his wife, Melania, headed south to spend the holidays at their Palm Beach, Florida, estate, Mar-a-Lago.

"In an empty White House, Trump's personal secretary, 28-year-old Madeleine Westerhout, brought his papers and call sheets from the West Wing up to the residence, finding him, she told friends, in his underwear."

The draft continued: "[Steve] Bannon recalled noting that Trump took a particular interest in her. A leering Trump kept repeating, 'She's got a way about her,' his signature, and creepy, stamp of approval for young women."

"Now the president was telling friends that he wasn't staying at the White House because of the shutdown, he was staying because he was 'banging' Madeleine. Shutdown bravado? Locker room talk? Or all part of a new alternative reality that only he seemed to be living in?"