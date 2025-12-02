Pam Bondi's Legal Nightmare: Trump's U.S. Attorney General Hit with Sex Discrimination Lawsuit by Fired Federal Worker
Dec. 2 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi has been hit with a sex discrimination lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman who filed the suit against the Attorney General is a former federal immigration judge.
Tania Nemer's Complaint Against Bondi
Tania Nemer, the plaintiff, alleged in her complaint she was fired due to her being a woman, the U.S.-born daughter of Lebanese immigrants with dual citizenship, and a Democrat who once ran for local judicial office.
Nemer was hired in 2023 to serve on the Cleveland Immigration Court within the Executive Office for Immigration Review after she was deemed the "perfect candidate" due to having 12 years of immigration practice. She went on to receive the highest performance ratings.
Her suit claims Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was violated, as it prohibits discrimination in federal employment based on sex and national origin. She also alleged a violation of the First Amendment, as it doesn't allow for retaliation based on political party and affiliation.
Nemer 'Was Removed' From Her Job 15 Days After Trump Took Office
In the complaint, Nemer detailed she was removed from her position 15 days after President Trump took office for his second term. She claimed her supervisor told her she was "one of his best" judges and he was unaware why she was being let go.
At the time of her firing, she was still in a probationary two-year period as an immigration judge. Two other probationary judges, whom she noted were male and non-Lebanese, were not terminated.
She also noted the Justice Department’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office refused to fully look into her discrimination complaint.
Also noted in the suit is that the Department of Justice claimed Bondi was able to fire Nemer without cause.
Nemer is seeking reinstatement as an immigration judge, rescission of her termination, back pay, front pay, compensatory damages for emotional distress and reputational harm, and attorney’s fees
Bondi's Thanksgiving Meltdown
The lawsuit against Bondi comes fresh on the heels of a wild meltdown she recently had during an appearance on Thanksgiving.
While on the air, she vented over "progressive left idiots" while discussing the DC National Guard shooting that occurred last week.
Bondi called the suspect a "monster," brought up potential terrorism counts regarding the case, and kept bringing up immigration and Democratic policies as being connected to the incident as well.
"We’re evaluating everything…regarding this monster," she said at the time. "We have looked at… failed policies of Biden from autopenning of violent felons being taken off death row, to letting people into our country without proper vetting after the Afghanistan debacle."
Bondi's Response to National Guards Who Were Shot
Bondi also insisted the government will do "everything in our power to seek the death penalty."
"Worst-case scenario, minimum life in prison with terrorism charges," she added.
Bondi then turned to attacking the left, slamming "progressive left idiots" in the Democratic Party and media, labeling them "disgusting and despicable" for taking issue with Guard deployments. She also referred to federal agents as "heroes" and insisted Trump, 79, would send "500 more National Guard troops."
"The most important thing you can do today is pray. Please pray," Bondi concluded, noting they "will not be deterred."