Pam Bondi's Legal Nightmare: Trump's U.S. Attorney General Hit with Sex Discrimination Lawsuit by Fired Federal Worker

Tania Nemer, the plaintiff, alleged in her complaint she was fired due to her being a woman, the U.S.-born daughter of Lebanese immigrants with dual citizenship, and a Democrat who once ran for local judicial office.

Nemer was hired in 2023 to serve on the Cleveland Immigration Court within the Executive Office for Immigration Review after she was deemed the "perfect candidate" due to having 12 years of immigration practice. She went on to receive the highest performance ratings.

Her suit claims Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was violated, as it prohibits discrimination in federal employment based on sex and national origin. She also alleged a violation of the First Amendment, as it doesn't allow for retaliation based on political party and affiliation.