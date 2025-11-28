Pam Bondi's Wild Meltdown: U.S. Attorney General Rages Over 'Progressive Left Idiots' During Unhinged Live TV Appearance
Nov. 28 2025, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi had a wild Thanksgiving meltdown during a live TV appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During her time on air, she vented over "progressive left idiots" while discussing the DC National Guard shooting that occurred on Wednesday.
Pam Bondi Slammed the National Guardsmen Shooting Suspect
During her discussion of the horrific shooting incident, Bondi called the suspect a "monster," brought up potential terrorism counts in regard to the case, and kept bringing up immigration and Democratic policies as being connected to the incident as well.
"We’re evaluating everything…regarding this monster," she barked. "We have looked at…failed policies of Biden from autopenning of violent felons being taken off death row, to letting people into our country without proper vetting after the Afghanistan debacle."
Afghan Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old suspect alleged to have shot two National Guardsmen close to the White House earlier this week, fled to the United States when the Taliban took over where he lived in 2021. Earlier this year, Donald Trump's administration approved his asylum application.
Pam Bondi Claimed the 'Death Penalty' Is Being Sought in the National Guardsmen Shooting
Bondi went on to insist the government will do "everything in our power to seek the death penalty."
"Worst-case scenario minimum life in prison with terrorism charges," she added.
After the two guardsmen were shot, they were sent to the hospital. While Bondi shared both of them had come through it, she said the charging decisions related to the case would be directly impacted by the guardsmen's prognoses.
Never one to mince words, Bondi then turned to attacking the left, slamming "progressive left idiots" in the Democratic Party and media, slamming them as "disgusting and despicable" for taking issue with Guard deployments.
She also referred to federal agents as "heroes" and insisted Trump would send "500 more National Guard troops."
"The most important thing you can do today is pray. Please pray," Bondi concluded, noting they "will not be deterred."
West Virginia's Governor Announced the Guardsmen as Dead
As Radar reported, after the guardsmen were shot, the White House was immediately put on lockdown.
While West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially claimed the guardsmen had died, he quickly retracted that statement.
"We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information," he shared on X. "Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community."
His initial post had initially said, "It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC, have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues.
"Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act."
Donald Trump Confirmed the Guardsmen Were 'Critically Wounded'
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also piped in regarding the shooting on Wednesday while away in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation," she admitted. "The President has been briefed."
Trump addressed the harrowing event on Truth Social, writing, "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price."
"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement," he added. "These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"