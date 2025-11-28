Pam Bondi's Wild Meltdown: U.S. Attorney General Rages Over 'Progressive Left Idiots' During Unhinged Live TV Appearance

During her discussion of the horrific shooting incident, Bondi called the suspect a "monster," brought up potential terrorism counts in regard to the case, and kept bringing up immigration and Democratic policies as being connected to the incident as well.

"We’re evaluating everything…regarding this monster," she barked. "We have looked at…failed policies of Biden from autopenning of violent felons being taken off death row, to letting people into our country without proper vetting after the Afghanistan debacle."

Afghan Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old suspect alleged to have shot two National Guardsmen close to the White House earlier this week, fled to the United States when the Taliban took over where he lived in 2021. Earlier this year, Donald Trump's administration approved his asylum application.