Karoline Leavitt's 'PTSD' Confession: White House Press Secretary, 28, Reveals How Her 'Very Difficult' Job Has Put a Strain on Her Marriage to Husband, 60
Nov. 24 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has made a devastating confession, revealing she suffers from PTSD, and it has impacted her marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leavitt, 28, who is married to Nicholas Riccio, 60, admitted her job is taking a toll on her nights out with her husband.
Leavitt Insists It's 'Difficult to Make Plans' With Her Job
According to the fiery White House figure, she has had to cancel many date nights with her much-older husband due to work taking the center stage.
"Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don't," she shared, attributing canceled plans to President Trump's fast-paced schedule. "We just roll with it. If there's a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family."
She also advised a reporter not to make plans after work, referring to doing so as a "rookie move."
"Definitely, it's very difficult to make plans in this job," she elaborated. "My husband and I had three different mini weekend getaway vacations this summer. All three got canceled due to foreign policy events."
While this could sound like a frustrating endeavor to endure, Leavitt chalked it up to being "part of the job."
"... And it's what makes it fun and challenging and keeps every day new," she gushed. "And it's, you know, it's temporary. We're one year down. We got three to go."
As RadarOnline.com recently shared, Leavitt opened up about a "challenging" conversation she had with her parents before they met her beau due to her being 32 years younger than him.
Leavitt and Husband Nicholas Riccio's Love Story
Leavitt and Riccio met in 2022, when Leavitt was 25 years old and running for a New Hampshire congressional seat.
"A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she shared in an interview earlier this year. "I was speaking. We met, and we were acquainted as friends."
While she noted her parents were initially uncertain about Riccio, once they met him, their doubts were allayed, and they felt like he was destined to be part of their family.
"I mean, it’s a typical family relationship, and my husband has such respect for my parents in the way that they raised me," she explained. "We all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit."
Once her parents "got to know him," they were able to see "who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me," she continued. "I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends."
The couple got engaged in 2023 and were married in January. In July of 2024, they welcomed their first son, Niko.
Leavitt boasted over her husband as a parent in another interview, sharing, "He's the father of my child, and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life... I say, 'I walked into your life, and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board."
While Trump had four press secretaries during his first term in office, Leavitt seems in it for the long haul, as Trump noted he would not replace her, as her "lips... move like a machine gun."