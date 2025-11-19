Your tip
Awkward! Karoline Leavitt, 28, Reveals The 'Challenging' Conversation She Had with Her Parents Before They Met Her Husband, 60

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, is 32 years her senior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, had an awkward conversation with her parents when she revealed she was dating a man who was almost their age, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first," she shared on the Pod Force One podcast.

Karoline Leavitt's Parents Were Initially Dubious of Nicholas Riccio

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt began dating Nicholas Riccio in 2022.

Leavitt is 32 years younger than the aforementioned gentleman, her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio.

The pair began their romantic entanglement in 2022, when Leavitt was 25 years old and running for a New Hampshire congressional seat.

"A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she recalled earlier this year on The Megyn Kelly Show of how they met. "I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends."

She confessed her parents were initially dubious of Riccio, but, once they met him, those feelings faded into oblivion, as they realized he was destined to be a part of their family.

"I mean, it’s a typical family relationship, and my husband has such respect for my parents in the way that they raised me," she added. "We all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit."

Photo of Karoline Leavitt, Nicholas Riccio and their son, Niko.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio welcomed their son, Niko, in 2024.

Leavitt insisted once her parents "got to know him," they were able to see "who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me."

"I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends," she shared.

The couple's relationship has continued to blossom, as they got engaged in 2023 and were married in January. Along the way, they also welcomed a son, Niko, in July 2024.

Karoline Leavitt Gushes Over Nicholas Riccio

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt called Nicholas Riccio 'the best dad.'

While Leavitt's parents had their questions about Riccio given his age, Leavitt admitted in an interview she was initially concerned as well, but learned to embrace their "very atypical love story."

"He's the father of my child and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life... I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board," she gushed.

While Leavitt spends her days working alongside Trump, Riccio is a real estate developer, and started his own company, Riccio Enterprises.

Why Did Donald Trump Want Karoline Leavitt as His Press Secretary?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump trusted Karoline Leavitt prior to choosing her as his press secretary, a source shared.

Prior to Trump officially choosing Leavitt to be his press secretary, a source spoke out to a media outlet to reveal why she was a frontrunner for the job.

"She talks to everybody, not just Fox News, but goes on TV and takes incoming, which is a big part of the job, and then she hits back and is a very, very effective messenger," they shared.

The insider added, "The president trusts her and trust is everything with him."

Trump also allegedly thought Leavitt was a "star," according to the source, who noted he " loves the way she takes incoming on CNN and then punches back."

