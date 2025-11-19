Awkward! Karoline Leavitt, 28, Reveals The 'Challenging' Conversation She Had with Her Parents Before They Met Her Husband, 60

Leavitt is 32 years younger than the aforementioned gentleman, her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio.

The pair began their romantic entanglement in 2022, when Leavitt was 25 years old and running for a New Hampshire congressional seat.

"A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she recalled earlier this year on The Megyn Kelly Show of how they met. "I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends."

She confessed her parents were initially dubious of Riccio, but, once they met him, those feelings faded into oblivion, as they realized he was destined to be a part of their family.

"I mean, it’s a typical family relationship, and my husband has such respect for my parents in the way that they raised me," she added. "We all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit."