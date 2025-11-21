Gavin Newsom Drags Karoline Leavitt: California Governor Mocks the Press Secretary For Ferociously Defending Trump's Vile 'Piggy' Insult Towards a Female Reporter

California's governor specifically took issue with Leavitt, claiming, "There is nothing she won't defend."

This was in response to Leavitt having the Don's back over the jibe at the reporter, saying he's "very frank and honest" and that's "one of the many reasons the American people reelected" him.

Leavitt also explained that, while Trump gets "frustrated with reporters," he is "the most transparent president in history" and people should "appreciate the frankness and the openness" he gives them.

Alongside his commentary, Newsom also attached a photo of Leavitt dressed as The Hunger Games character Effie Trinket, who is a face in the series for the District's morally corrupt Capitol. The implication was that Newsom thinks of Leavitt as a faithful spokesperson for Trump's agenda.