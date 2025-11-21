Your tip
Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom Drags Karoline Leavitt: California Governor Mocks the Press Secretary For Ferociously Defending Trump's Vile 'Piggy' Insult Towards a Female Reporter

Composite photo of Karoline Leavitt, Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom trolled Karoline Leavitt for having Donald Trump's back over calling a reporter 'piggy.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Updated 11:27 a.m. ET

Gavin Newsom has dragged Karoline Leavitt after she defended Donald Trump for insulting a reporter with the word "piggy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After the White House released a video of Trump telling a reporter to be "quiet piggy" in response to her asking questions about Jeffrey Epstein, Newsom couldn't hold his tongue.

Gavin Newsom's Comment About Karoline Leavitt

Photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom said 'there is nothing' Karoline Leavitt won't defend.

California's governor specifically took issue with Leavitt, claiming, "There is nothing she won't defend."

This was in response to Leavitt having the Don's back over the jibe at the reporter, saying he's "very frank and honest" and that's "one of the many reasons the American people reelected" him.

Leavitt also explained that, while Trump gets "frustrated with reporters," he is "the most transparent president in history" and people should "appreciate the frankness and the openness" he gives them.

Alongside his commentary, Newsom also attached a photo of Leavitt dressed as The Hunger Games character Effie Trinket, who is a face in the series for the District's morally corrupt Capitol. The implication was that Newsom thinks of Leavitt as a faithful spokesperson for Trump's agenda.

The White House Had Donald Trump's Back Over His Piggy Insult

Source: @independent/TikTok

Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump is 'frustrated with reporters.'

Leavitt wasn't the only one to have Trump's back over the "piggy" insult, as the White House also went to bat for the president.

They told a media outlet the reporter he slammed "behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane."

"If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take," they added.

María Elvira Salazar, a Republican congresswoman, also didn't seem bothered by Trump's comment, claiming, "No one is perfect."

She also painted Trump as "picturesque, and difficult, and a different type of politician."

Mary Trump Slammed Donald Trump's Insult

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's niece slammed him as a 'hardcore misogynist.'

One person who did take issue with Trump's remarks was his niece, Mary Trump.

"Donald is a lifelong hardcore misogynist, so he doesn’t really like it when women ask him difficult questions. This actually happened yesterday," she said on X.

She noted his "piggy" comment was "wildly inappropriate and despicable," but, unfortunately, "par for the course."

"I'd say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who – also unlike pigs – has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world," she added.

Donald Trump's Previous Use of 'Piggy' Toward a Woman

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has not backed down from calling a reporter ‘piggy.’

Donald is no stranger to insulting reporters.

During his presidential campaign in 2016, he went at Megyn Kelly, saying she had "blood coming out of her wherever" after she had inquired about him calling women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals.

This also wasn't the first time he's used the word "piggy" when talking about a woman, as former Miss Universe Alicia Machado alleged Trump called her "Miss Piggy" after she gained some weight following her crowning in 1996.

"He was overwhelming. I was very scared of him. He'd yell at me all the time. He'd tell me: 'You look ugly' or 'You look fat.' Sometimes he'd 'play' with me and say: 'Hello, Miss Piggy,' 'Hello, Miss Housekeeping," she claimed.

To date, Donald has not backed down from the insult, but defended it a day after he said it, telling a news correspondent that the woman he slammed should "learn how to be a reporter."

