'Despicable': Trump's Niece Blasts Him Over 'Wildly Inappropriate' 'Piggy' Remark to Female Reporter Over the Epstein Files
Nov. 19 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, went scorched Earth and branded him "a lifelong hardcore misogynist" after he shouted, "Quiet, Piggy!" to a female reporter asking about the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mary didn't hold back when she addressed her uncle's "wildly inappropriate" remarks.
Trump Branded 'Lifelong Hardcore Misogynist'
On Tuesday, November 18, Mary called out Trump, 79, in a video posted on X.
"Donald is a lifelong hardcore misogynist, so he doesn’t really like it when women ask him difficult questions. This actually happened yesterday," Mary said before a clip of the shocking interaction between the president and the reporter played.
In the video, taken aboard Air Force One on Friday, November 14, Trump snapped at Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey for asking about the release of the files.
Mary Trump Calls Uncle a 'Vile and Corrupt Criminal'
"If there's nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—" Lucey began her question before Trump exploded, waving his finger as he barked, "Quiet! Quiet, piggy!"
When the clip ended, Mary remarked: "Now obviously that was wildly inappropriate and despicable, but it's also par for the course."
"I'd say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who – also unlike pigs – has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world," Trump's niece added.
History of Trump's 'Piggy' Insult
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's outburst came amid increasing public pressure calling for the release of the Epstein files.
But it wasn't the first time the president had used the insult against a woman.
Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado accused Trump himself of calling her "Miss Piggy" after she gained some weight following her crowning in 1996.
Machado's claims were featured in attack ads by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
"He was overwhelming. I was very scared of him. He'd yell at me all the time. He'd tell me: 'You look ugly' or 'You look fat.' Sometimes he'd 'play' with me and say: 'Hello, Miss Piggy,' 'Hello, Miss Housekeeping,'" Machado previously said.
The president also famously invited reporters to film the beauty pageant queen as she was working out – and commented on her weight loss.
He said: "She weighed 118 pounds or 117 pounds, and she went up to 160 or 170. So this is somebody who likes to eat."
Mary, a psychologist and daughter of Fred Trump Jr., has a history of speaking out against her uncle and his behavior.
Mere days ago, the 60-year-old reportedly confessed to being "haunted" by a memory of seeing the late convicted pedophile at one of her uncle's three weddings.
In 2020, she released her first book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, which detailed the family's dynamics, their finances, and psychoanalyzed Trump.