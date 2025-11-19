'Despicable': Trump's Niece Blasts Him Over 'Wildly Inappropriate' 'Piggy' Remark to Female Reporter Over the Epstein Files

"If there's nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—" Lucey began her question before Trump exploded, waving his finger as he barked, "Quiet! Quiet, piggy!"

When the clip ended, Mary remarked: "Now obviously that was wildly inappropriate and despicable, but it's also par for the course."

"I'd say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who – also unlike pigs – has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world," Trump's niece added.