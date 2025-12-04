Pam Bondi Being Demanded by Lawmakers to Release New Epstein Information After U.S. Attorney General Claimed 'Additional' Intel Emerged to Justify Fresh Investigations
Dec. 4 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Time is running out for Pam Bondi, who has until Friday, December 5, to provide an update on the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can report.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to know why it's taking so long for the Attorney General to release the heavily hyped Epstein files.
Bondi Must Provide Update on Epstein
Last month, Congress passed a law requiring the Justice Department to release the documents by December 15. That deadline is quickly approaching, and the five politicians want an update.
In a letter sent to Bondi, the group explains: "We write as the bipartisan lead sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act to express our shared interest in supporting the Department of Justice’s efforts to carry out the provisions of this critical new law.
"In light of the short 30-day deadline to release the Epstein Files, we are particularly focused on understanding the contents of any new evidence, information, or procedural hurdles that could interfere with the Department’s ability to meet this statutory deadline."
The letter continues: "In the interest of transparency and clarity on the steps required to faithfully implement the Epstein Files Transparency Act, we request a briefing either in a classified or unclassified setting, to discuss the full contents of this new information in your possession at your convenience, but not later than Friday, December 5th, 2025."
Bondi Could Redact Certain Info
The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires Bondi to release "all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials" related to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
However, a deep dive into the bill reveals it gives Bondi the ability to redact records in specific instances, including documents that would "jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution."
That could include names and other key details, leaving the public frustratingly back at square one.
Concerns over Bondi's Power
During an appearance on Morning Joe, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it a "very reasonable concern."
"Particularly when we’ve seen this so-called attorney general conduct herself and conduct the department that she runs more like the Department of Injustice," Jeffries said.
He added: "There’s no reason to believe that they’re going to behave in any kind of independent fashion, particularly now that Donald Trump has, once again, charged the Department of Justice with weaponizing the federal government against people he perceives to be his political adversaries."
Bondi's Botched Investigation
Bondi's previous handling of the Epstein Files has been mired in turbulence.
She claimed shortly after being sworn in as Attorney General that she had the Epstein material on her "desk," but had not yet examined it.
In July, the Justice Department released a controversial memo stating that a thorough examination "revealed no incriminating client list" and that "no credible evidence was found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions."
At the time, Trump called a further investigation "a waste of Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein," angering supporters for going back on a campaign pledge to release all material related to the sex trafficker.