Pam Bondi Being Demanded by Lawmakers to Release New Epstein Information After U.S. Attorney General Claimed 'Additional' Intel Emerged to Justify Fresh Investigations

Last month, Congress passed a law requiring the Justice Department to release the documents by December 15. That deadline is quickly approaching, and the five politicians want an update.

In a letter sent to Bondi, the group explains: "We write as the bipartisan lead sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act to express our shared interest in supporting the Department of Justice’s efforts to carry out the provisions of this critical new law.

"In light of the short 30-day deadline to release the Epstein Files, we are particularly focused on understanding the contents of any new evidence, information, or procedural hurdles that could interfere with the Department’s ability to meet this statutory deadline."

The letter continues: "In the interest of transparency and clarity on the steps required to faithfully implement the Epstein Files Transparency Act, we request a briefing either in a classified or unclassified setting, to discuss the full contents of this new information in your possession at your convenience, but not later than Friday, December 5th, 2025."