EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Hand Was 'Forced' by the American Public to Release the Epstein Files, Famed Author Claims — Who Demands All Documents Be Revealed Immediately

After months of saying there's nothing to see here and calling the entire ordeal a Democratic hoax, Trump suddenly changed his tune and agreed to make the files public.

Famed investigative reporter Andrew Lownie told RadarOnline.com after so much pressure and clear signs the scandal wasn't going away, the politician finally had little choice.

"I think it's an exciting development. The American public forced Trump's hand," Lownie reasoned.

There is a chance, however, that Trump may still have some sort of plan to delay or derail the release, or make sure nothing of importance is actually unearthed.

But the author said even if that happens, this is still a big win for Epstein's victims, who have crusaded for the list to be made public for decades now.

"It's amazing. I didn’t expect that we would get to this stage," Lownie added. "And even if a lot of this material is missing or redacted, I think it’s still a huge step forward to bring some justice to the victims."