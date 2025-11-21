EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Confident' He Would Get a Presidential Pardon From Trump — and Lashed Out Behind Bars With 'Threats' When He Was Denied Freedom, Famed Author Claims

Epstein and Trump were once good friends. The two ran in elite Manhattan social circles from the 80s into the 2000s.

The sex offender's home in Palm Beach was also a short drive from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he was a frequent guest. A resurfaced video from 1992 shows the two men at the club, laughing and pointing out women on the dance floor.

So when Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex-trafficking charges, investigative reporter and biographer Andrew Lownie said the financier was confident his buddy Trump would use his presidential power as a "get out of jail free" card.

"The two had been pretty close; they hadn’t totally parted company," Lownie shared. "Whether Epstein was justified in thinking this... he kind of thought that he had everyone sewn up, and that Trump would pardon him."