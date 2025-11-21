EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Confident' He Would Get a Presidential Pardon From Trump — and Lashed Out Behind Bars With 'Threats' When He Was Denied Freedom, Famed Author Claims
Nov. 21 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
A cocky Jeffrey Epstein was sure his friend and pal Donald Trump would grant him a pardon from his sex crimes and set him free, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When he didn't, the pedophile became enraged, and allegedly "threatened" some of his past victims.
Epstein and Trump were once good friends. The two ran in elite Manhattan social circles from the 80s into the 2000s.
The sex offender's home in Palm Beach was also a short drive from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he was a frequent guest. A resurfaced video from 1992 shows the two men at the club, laughing and pointing out women on the dance floor.
So when Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex-trafficking charges, investigative reporter and biographer Andrew Lownie said the financier was confident his buddy Trump would use his presidential power as a "get out of jail free" card.
"The two had been pretty close; they hadn’t totally parted company," Lownie shared. "Whether Epstein was justified in thinking this... he kind of thought that he had everyone sewn up, and that Trump would pardon him."
Conflicting Breakup Stories
But after the arrest, Trump quickly cut ties with Epstein, telling reporters at the time, "I was not a fan. I had a falling out with him a long time ago."
This came as a shock to the wealthy businessman, who was known to splash large amounts of money on lavish dinner parties for his friends – sometimes with allegedly nefarious outcomes.
Lownie said Epstein wasn't used to being told "no."
"He’d always been able to get out of any of the problems he faced, with smart lawyers and a bit of money and his connections," Lownie argued, adding that Epstein did not take the rejection well.
"When he was told that wouldn't happen, I was told he made all sorts of threats," Lownie claimed. "He threatened some of the victims. He threatened Sarah Ferguson.
"He could be pretty intimidating."
Epstein Dumped Trump
Author Michael Wolff, who exposed Trump in his book Fire and Fury, said Epstein and Trump were practically the same, until they weren't.
"Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most," Wolff stated. "I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that (Hugh) Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years."
However, Wolff reports the friendship fell apart in 2004, after the future president "went around Epstein’s back and bid $40million" for the Maison de L’Amitie, an estate neighboring Mar-a-Lago, when he knew the sex creep had eyes on the property.
"He was really, really, really pissed," Wolff claimed Epstein had expressed to him.
Trump's Version of Events
Trump has a different memory of events, insisting he was the one to cut ties. Earlier this year, Trump claimed he had Epstein booted from Mar-a-Lago after learning his employees were being "stolen" from his spa.
He explained: "People that work in the spa, I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago, and people were taken out of the spa, hired by (Epstein). In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn’t know that."
The politician continued: "And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people.' Whether it was a spa or not a spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine.
"Then, not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'out of here.'"