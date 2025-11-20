Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Jeffrey Epstein

Comedian Lewis Black Reveals He Attended an Epstein Dinner Party Which Had 'Young Girls Flitting About'... and Name Drops Other High-Profile Celebs Who Were There

photo of Lewis Black and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Comedian Lewis Black confessed to being a guest at a Jeffrey Epstein dinner party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Comedian Lewis Black once attended a Jeffrey Epstein dinner party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Daily Show funnyman shared a story about visiting the alleged sex trafficker, years before anyone realized what was actually happening behind the sex offender's closed doors.

lewis black on podcast
Source: @WeMightBeDrunkPod/youtube

Black shared his sordid story on the 'We Might Be Drunk' podcast.

In a recently resurfaced clip from Black's appearance on the We Might Be Drunk podcast, the 77-year-old told a tale of the time he and fellow comedian Bobby Slayton were invited to Epstein's Upper West Side home for a dinner party, along with guests Woody Allen, his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, Dick Cavett, and David Brenner.

"Slayton called me up and said, you know, (Epstein) really likes comics," Black recalled, insisting he was hesitant to go until Slayton guaranteed him some "quality wine" at the financier's place, to which one of the hosts joked that Epstein's wines were 16 years old.

Black continued, saying the party was several years before the truth about Epstein came out. But it certainly had the hallmarks of an Epstein event.

"There were young girls flitting about, but I didn't know, having not figured out anything on the Voyer bus about age," Black stated. "I had no idea. I didn't know how old or young they were."

Source: @WeMightBeDrunkPod/youtube

Weeks later, Black said he and Slayton were actually invited back to Epstein's place, but by that time, the comedian felt something was funny about his new acquaintance.

"Bobby said, 'You want to go?' I said, 'I ain't going to that house again...absolutely not. I don't care how good the wine is,'" Black explained. "I said something is f----- up in there and I don't know what it is."

High Profile Dinner Guests

lewis black
Source: @WeMightBeDrunkPod/youtube

He said this was years before anyone knew the truth about Epstein.

Epstein's dinner parties were known to attract some big-name star power – perhaps none bigger than Britain's former Prince Andrew.

A friend of Andrew's and a guest at one of the parties previously recalled the setting of the dinner looked like a scene from an erotic film.

According to reports at the time, Andrew's old pal showed up to the dinner with questionably young women.

Andrew's Royal Affair

prince andrew
Source: mega

Britain's forme Prince Andrew was allegedly a dinner guest often as well.

"Epstein came with some girls who were tall and skinny and Russian-looking. There were about 20-ish. They looked like teens," the guest claimed.

The guest also claimed Andrew allegedly discussed the recent royal wedding in detail during the dinner.

"There were about eight people sitting around the dinner table, and they spoke to Andrew at length about the royal wedding, American politics, international politics," the informant said before noting that the disgraced royal was allegedly having "the time of his life."

Will the Files Finally Be Released?

photo of Pam Bondi
Source: mega

The Epstein files may soon be released, but Attorney General Pam Bondi could censor them.

Whatever really happened at Epstein's famed parties could soon finally be revealed, after the House and Senate quickly approved the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The rushed bill is now awaiting Trump's signature.

The bill requires Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all files related to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days of the law being enacted.

However, a deep dive into the bill reveals it gives Bondi the ability to redact records in specific instances, including documents that would "jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution."

That could include names and other key details, leaving the public frustratingly back at square one.

