Comedian Lewis Black Reveals He Attended an Epstein Dinner Party Which Had 'Young Girls Flitting About'... and Name Drops Other High-Profile Celebs Who Were There

In a recently resurfaced clip from Black's appearance on the We Might Be Drunk podcast, the 77-year-old told a tale of the time he and fellow comedian Bobby Slayton were invited to Epstein's Upper West Side home for a dinner party, along with guests Woody Allen, his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, Dick Cavett, and David Brenner.

"Slayton called me up and said, you know, (Epstein) really likes comics," Black recalled, insisting he was hesitant to go until Slayton guaranteed him some "quality wine" at the financier's place, to which one of the hosts joked that Epstein's wines were 16 years old.

Black continued, saying the party was several years before the truth about Epstein came out. But it certainly had the hallmarks of an Epstein event.

"There were young girls flitting about, but I didn't know, having not figured out anything on the Voyer bus about age," Black stated. "I had no idea. I didn't know how old or young they were."