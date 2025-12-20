Your tip
Home > True Crime > Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione's Defense Team Claims Pam Bondi's Death Penalty Decision Was Motivated by 'Profound Conflict of Interest'

Luigi Mangione's defense team accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of having a 'profound conflict of interest' in the case.

Dec. 20 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Luigi Mangione's defense team has made a sensation claim against Attorney General Pam Bondi as they seek to have the death penalty removed from the accused killer's federal case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mangione, 27, has been accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, in Manhattan last December.

After federal prosecutors charged the ivy league graduate with stalking and murder, Bondi issued a statement directing the government lawyers to pursue the death penalty.

Bondi's 'Profound Conflict of Interest'

Mangione's lawyers argued Bondi's death penalty decision was motivated by her previous employer's ties to UnitedHealthcare.

In a new bid to have the death penalty tossed from the case, Mangione's defense attorneys filed a motion accusing Bondi of having a "profound conflict of interest" which violated their client's due process rights, citing her work history prior to joining Donald Trump's second term cabinet.

Before she was tapped as attorney general, Bondi worked at Ballard Partners, where UnitedHealthcare was one of the firm's top clients.

In April, prior to Mangione being formally indicted, the attorney general publicly announced she was calling on federal prosecutors in Manhattan to seek the death penalty.

Bondi's Financial Benefits

Bondi called on federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty before Mangione was formally indicted.

She claimed capital punishment was warranted due to the "premeditated, cold-blooded assassination" of Thompson "that shocked America."

Mangione's lawyers argued when Bondi publicly called on federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty in the case, she broke her own vow to adhere to ethical regulations and recuse herself from matters related to Ballard clients for one year.

Moreover, the defense lawyers reportedly claimed Bondi still financially benefits from her time at Ballard due to the firm's profit-sharing agreement and a "defined contribution plan it administers."

In court documents filed late Friday night, Mangione's lawyers wrote the "very person" seeking their client's death "has a financial stake in the case she is prosecuting," and her conflict of interest "should have caused her to recuse herself from making any decisions on this case."

The bombshell filing comes after a key pretrial evidence suppression hearing concluded on Thursday, December 18.

Mangione's lawyers argued their client's constitutional rights protecting him from illegal search and seizure was violated when officers searched his backpack without a warrant.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges.

On December 9, 2024, following a five-day manhunt, Mangione was apprehended at a McDonald's restaurant hundreds of miles away from the Big Apple in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Officers searched the 27-year-old's backpack, in which they found a journal allegedly detailing his intent to "wack" Thompson, as well as a 9 MM ghost gun which prosecutors claimed matched the murder weapon.

Mangione's defense team argued the notebook, firearm and other items collected at the time should not be allowed as evidence at trial because officers did not show a warrant beforehand.

Judge Gregory Carrot announced he would make his ruling on the evidence in May.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges.

