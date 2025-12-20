Luigi Mangione's Defense Team Claims Pam Bondi's Death Penalty Decision Was Motivated by 'Profound Conflict of Interest'

Luigi Mangione's defense team has made a sensation claim against Attorney General Pam Bondi as they seek to have the death penalty removed from the accused killer's federal case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mangione, 27, has been accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, in Manhattan last December.

After federal prosecutors charged the ivy league graduate with stalking and murder, Bondi issued a statement directing the government lawyers to pursue the death penalty.