'Change Hat, Shoes, Pluck Eyebrows': Luigi Mangione's Eerie 'Notes' to Himself Reveal How the CEO Murder Suspect Planned to Avoid Being Captured
Dec. 11 2025, Updated 11:08 a.m. ET
Details of the chilling notes murder suspect Luigi Mangione wrote to himself appeared to detail his alleged plan to change his appearance and evade law enforcement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mangione, 27, has been accused and charged with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on December 4, 2024.
During a recent pretrial hearing, prosecutors revealed a batch of notes, which they claimed the suspect wrote before the killing, that included a hand-drawn map and tips for avoiding security cameras, among other messages.
Prosecutors Present Notes at Pretrial Hearing
The notes were presented at the pretrial hearing as Mangione's defense team works to prevent materials seized during his December 9, 2024 arrest from being presented as evidence at trial.
"Keep momentum, FBI slower overnight," one hand-written note reportedly read.
Others appeared to signal the suspect's alleged plans to change his appearance.
"Change hat, shoes, pluck eyebrows," read one message while another noted, "buy black shoes (white stripes too distinctive)."
Suspect's Pens 'Tips' for Staying Undetected
Among the items was a hand-drawn map along with tips for staying undetected, including avoiding security cameras.
Another "to-do list" style document made a note to avoid security cameras for at least three hours, switch up modes of transportation to "Break CAM continuity" and potential tracking.
Below the list was a reminder to "check reports for current situation," which could potentially be interpreted as news updates on Thompson's murder and the search for his killer.
Mangione's Arrest
After a five-day manhunt, Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant states away in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee dialed 911 following suspicions from other customers about the suspect.
Police reported finding a 3D-printed 9MM gun, a silencer, a fake I.D., pocket knife, driver's license, passport and flash drives in the suspect's backpack, among other items.
A red notebook containing what authorities described as the suspect's alleged "manifesto" was also found in the suspect's bag.
The notes and "manifesto" were said to have similar handwriting.
Mangione's Charges
While the 27-year-old Ivy League graduate's lawyers have not disputed the authenticity of the items seized by police, they claimed the materials should not be allowed as evidence at trial because police did not have a warrant to search their client's backpack.
Prosecutors argued the search was legal as police were inspecting the backpack for a potential bomb and later obtained a warrant.
The notes were presented after security camera footage was presented to the court, which captured the health insurance CEO being gunned down as he left his New York City hotel room for a business meeting.
Mangione has been hit with both state and federal charges.
In state court, Mangione faces second-degree murder and eight other charges. He faces four federal charges and Attorney General Pam Bondi has issued support for the death penalty.
He has denied all accusations against him and pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges.