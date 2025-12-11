'Change Hat, Shoes, Pluck Eyebrows': Luigi Mangione's Eerie 'Notes' to Himself Reveal How the CEO Murder Suspect Planned to Avoid Being Captured

Details of the chilling notes murder suspect Luigi Mangione wrote to himself appeared to detail his alleged plan to change his appearance and evade law enforcement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mangione, 27, has been accused and charged with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on December 4, 2024.

During a recent pretrial hearing, prosecutors revealed a batch of notes, which they claimed the suspect wrote before the killing, that included a hand-drawn map and tips for avoiding security cameras, among other messages.