Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione Arrest Bombshell: CEO Murder Suspect Caught 'Lying' in Newly Released Bodycam Footage Which Reveals the Moment He Was Approached by Cops in McDonalds

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA, Manhattan DA Office

Luigi Mangione was sitting in the corner of a McDonald's and reading his laptop when approached by officers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The dramatic moment alleged assassin Luigi Mangione was approached by officers in a Pennsylvania McDonald's and placed under arrest for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has finally been released, one year to the day after he was busted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The video was presented on day five of Mangione's pretrial hearing on Tuesday, December 9, showing the alleged killer sitting in the corner of the fast food restaurant, obscuring his face under a mask while wearing a tan knit cap, hiding his curly dark hair as cops approached.

Article continues below advertisement

Hiding in Plain Sight

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: Manhattan DA Office

Mangione was masked up with a cap covering his hair when first approached by officers.

Altoona PD officers responded to the McDonald's after Mangione had gone on the run following Thompson's brutal murder outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024.

Several patrons believed they recognized Mangione despite his face mask from his distinctive bushy eyebrows after surveillance photos of the former college student were released by the New York Police Department. A manager called 911, and officers responded to the restaurant.

The two cops were seen walking toward the back bathrooms of the McDonald's while Mangione, 27, sat reading on his laptop, his head down, with a bag of food on the table.

Article continues below advertisement

Providing False ID

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: Manhattan DA Office

Mangione gave officers the fake identity of 'Mark Rosario' when asked his name.

Officer Tyler Frye approached Mangione and asked him to take his mask down, and he obliged, showing his face.

When Frye asked, "What's your name?" Mangione said several times that it was "Mark," finally giving the name "Mark Rosario" to Frye and his partner, Officer Joseph Detwiler.

"Someone called, and they thought you were suspicious," Frye told Mangione, asking for his ID.

"They thought you looked like someone...guilty of..," Detwiler mentioned before walking away with the ID in his hand as the tape cut off.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Fake Driver's License Leads to Arrest

Photo of Luigi Mangione fake ID
Source: Manhattan DA Office

Mangione's original arrest was for providing false ID to law enforcement, with his fake New Jersey driver's license seen here.

Mangione gave the officers a fake New Jersey driver's license under the phony name "Mark Rosario."

That action ultimately led to his initial local arrest for providing false identification to law enforcement.

Officers later searched Mangione's backpack and found a loaded handgun and other evidence linking him to Thompson's murder.

In addition to the false ID charge, Magione was also charged in Altoona with forgery, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with records or identification, and possessing instruments of crime.

He was later extradited to New York City, where the former data engineer is facing a trial on second-degree murder charges for Thompson's killing. Mangione has pleaded not guilty.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of Donald Trump

Trump Erecting Giant UFC Arena with 5,000 Seats on White House Lawn for '80th Birthday Party'... as Daughter Ivanka 'Helping With Build'

Composite photo of Eminem and Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet Reveals Eminem's Baffling NSFW Request During Joint 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance — 'I Don’t Do Personal Grooming'

Shocked by Media Coverage

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Mangione allegedly said it was 'wild' how many spectators and media were camped out for his initial arraignment.

During the pretrial hearing, later in the day after the bodycam arrest video was shown, the officer who served as Mangione's escort to his December 2024 arraignment hearing in Altoona revealed what the alleged killer said to him as they walked past the throngs of spectators and media.

"All of these people are here for a mass murderer? Wild," Altoona Police Officer Stephen Fox claimed Mangione remarked.

Fox also stated Mangione appeared to know he was going to have a long road ahead of him in custody when the officer apologized to the alleged murderer for walking too fast while he was shackled.

"It’s OK, I’m going to have to get used to it," Fox claimed Mangione replied.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.