Luigi Mangione Arrest Bombshell: CEO Murder Suspect Caught 'Lying' in Newly Released Bodycam Footage Which Reveals the Moment He Was Approached by Cops in McDonalds

The dramatic moment alleged assassin Luigi Mangione was approached by officers in a Pennsylvania McDonald's and placed under arrest for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has finally been released, one year to the day after he was busted, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The video was presented on day five of Mangione's pretrial hearing on Tuesday, December 9, showing the alleged killer sitting in the corner of the fast food restaurant, obscuring his face under a mask while wearing a tan knit cap, hiding his curly dark hair as cops approached.

Hiding in Plain Sight

Source: Manhattan DA Office Mangione was masked up with a cap covering his hair when first approached by officers.

Altoona PD officers responded to the McDonald's after Mangione had gone on the run following Thompson's brutal murder outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024. Several patrons believed they recognized Mangione despite his face mask from his distinctive bushy eyebrows after surveillance photos of the former college student were released by the New York Police Department. A manager called 911, and officers responded to the restaurant. The two cops were seen walking toward the back bathrooms of the McDonald's while Mangione, 27, sat reading on his laptop, his head down, with a bag of food on the table.

Providing False ID

Source: Manhattan DA Office Mangione gave officers the fake identity of 'Mark Rosario' when asked his name.

Officer Tyler Frye approached Mangione and asked him to take his mask down, and he obliged, showing his face. When Frye asked, "What's your name?" Mangione said several times that it was "Mark," finally giving the name "Mark Rosario" to Frye and his partner, Officer Joseph Detwiler. "Someone called, and they thought you were suspicious," Frye told Mangione, asking for his ID. "They thought you looked like someone...guilty of..," Detwiler mentioned before walking away with the ID in his hand as the tape cut off.

Fake Driver's License Leads to Arrest

Source: Manhattan DA Office Mangione's original arrest was for providing false ID to law enforcement, with his fake New Jersey driver's license seen here.

Mangione gave the officers a fake New Jersey driver's license under the phony name "Mark Rosario." That action ultimately led to his initial local arrest for providing false identification to law enforcement. Officers later searched Mangione's backpack and found a loaded handgun and other evidence linking him to Thompson's murder. In addition to the false ID charge, Magione was also charged in Altoona with forgery, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with records or identification, and possessing instruments of crime. He was later extradited to New York City, where the former data engineer is facing a trial on second-degree murder charges for Thompson's killing. Mangione has pleaded not guilty.

Shocked by Media Coverage

Source: MEGA Mangione allegedly said it was 'wild' how many spectators and media were camped out for his initial arraignment.