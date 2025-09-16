Luigi Mangione Scores Major Legal Victory: Judge Tosses Two New York State Charges as CEO Brian Thompson Assassin Suspect Appears in Court for First Time in Months

Judge Gregory Carro dismissed murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism, writing the statute "cannot be interpreted so broadly so as to cover individuals or groups who are not normally viewed as terrorists."

The judge explained Mangione's case does not meet the standards of terrorism: "The defendant's targeted killing of one individual -- although abhorrent and despicable -- is not comparable.

"While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to intimidate or coerce a civilian population."

Pretrial hearings for the New York charges are scheduled for Dec. 1, which is just days before Mangione, 27, is next due in court in the federal case against him.