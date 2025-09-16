Luigi Mangione Scores Major Legal Victory: Judge Tosses Two New York State Charges as CEO Brian Thompson Assassin Suspect Appears in Court for First Time in Months
Luigi Mangione has scored a major legal victory after two charges of terrorism against him have been dropped, RadarOnline.com can report.
The alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson still faces New York state charges of second-degree murder and could face the death penalty following federal charges.
Terrorism Charges
Judge Gregory Carro dismissed murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism, writing the statute "cannot be interpreted so broadly so as to cover individuals or groups who are not normally viewed as terrorists."
The judge explained Mangione's case does not meet the standards of terrorism: "The defendant's targeted killing of one individual -- although abhorrent and despicable -- is not comparable.
"While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to intimidate or coerce a civilian population."
Pretrial hearings for the New York charges are scheduled for Dec. 1, which is just days before Mangione, 27, is next due in court in the federal case against him.
Double Jeopardy
Mangione’s lawyers have argued that the dueling New York and federal death penalty cases amount to double jeopardy, but the judge rejected that argument, saying it would be premature to make such a determination.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office agreed, arguing that there are no double jeopardy issues because neither of Mangione’s cases has gone to trial and because the state and federal prosecutions involve different legal theories.
The state charges, which carry a maximum of life in prison, allege that Mangione wanted to "intimidate or coerce a civilian population." In this case, that would be insurance employees and investors.
The federal charges allege that Mangione stalked Thompson and do not involve any terrorism allegations.
Mangione's Motives
Mangione’s lawyers say the dueling cases have created a "legal quagmire" that makes it "legally and logistically impossible to defend against them simultaneously."
This was the first court appearance in the state case for Ivy League graduate since February.
In December 2024, Mangione was arrested and charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson, allegedly shooting the 50-year-old in the back outside of a Manhattan hotel.
While his motive remains in debate, investigators believe Mangione exhibited a deep-seated resentment towards what he called "parasitic" health insurance companies and a disdain for corporate greed.
Cult Hero
The alleged assassin has become something of a cult hero for healthcare reform advocates. Dozens of Mangione's supporters eagerly waited for him to make his pre-trial hearing in February, as he was escorted by authorities while wearing a bulletproof vest over a green sweater.
Activists and protestors marched outside the courthouse with signs of support stating "Free Luigi" and similar messages.
Mangione has not only had plenty of support via photos and kind words, he has also seen it financially as an online fund set up by fans for his defense team has reeled in more than one million dollars.