Luigi Mangione Begs Judge to Throw Out Crucial Evidence Including Weapon and Disturbing Journal Entries as 'Killer' Faces Death for UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder

Among the evidence Mangione’s lawyers want to prevent the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office from presenting to jurors is a 9 mm handgun that prosecutors claim matches the one used in the December 4, 2024, killing in New York City. Another piece of crucial evidence they want booted is a journal in which they allege Mangione described his intent to "wack" the 50-year-old.

According to Mangione's attorneys, the gun, notebook, and several other items should not be accepted by the court because police did not present a warrant to search the University of Pennsylvania graduate's backpack in which they were found.

Mangione was charged with the murder of Thompson, who was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024, following a five-day manhunt. He was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.

The defense also seeks to suppress some of Mangione’s statements to investigators, including allegedly providing a false name, as police are believed to have begun questioning the suspect before reading him his rights.