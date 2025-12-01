Your tip
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione Begs Judge to Throw Out Crucial Evidence Including Weapon and Disturbing Journal Entries as 'Killer' Faces Death for UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder

Luigi Mangione and his team continue to fight the charges against him.

Dec. 1 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Luigi Mangione and his legal team are doing everything in their power to get the upper hand, including begging a judge to have key evidence thrown out before their trial begins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old, who is preparing to stand trial for the shocking murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appeared in court on Monday, December 1. He wore a gray suit and a button-down shirt, and his handcuffs were removed.

What Evidence Does Mangione Want Thrown Out?

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Mangione appeared in court on December 1 to hit back at evidence.

Among the evidence Mangione’s lawyers want to prevent the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office from presenting to jurors is a 9 mm handgun that prosecutors claim matches the one used in the December 4, 2024, killing in New York City. Another piece of crucial evidence they want booted is a journal in which they allege Mangione described his intent to "wack" the 50-year-old.

According to Mangione's attorneys, the gun, notebook, and several other items should not be accepted by the court because police did not present a warrant to search the University of Pennsylvania graduate's backpack in which they were found.

Mangione was charged with the murder of Thompson, who was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024, following a five-day manhunt. He was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.

The defense also seeks to suppress some of Mangione’s statements to investigators, including allegedly providing a false name, as police are believed to have begun questioning the suspect before reading him his rights.

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

The accused killer wants crucial evidence, including a gun and a journal, booted by the judge.

Not being able to present a weapon or Mangione's journal to the jurors would be a major blow to the prosecution, as they had previously noted some of the accused's quotes in court filings.

In one journal post, dated August 2024, Mangione is believed to have written, "I finally feel confident about what I will do. The details are coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified. I'm glad in a way that I've procrastinated [because] it allowed me to learn more about [UnitedHealthcare]."

In another entry from October 2024, Mangione allegedly wrote down a countdown to the attack in New York City for a conference.

Per the court filing, Mangione wrote the conference "embodies everything wrong with our health system, and-most importantly-the message becomes self-evident."

Mangione's Huge Victory

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

The 27-year-old is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The prosecutor noted Mangione's entry explained how he "hoped the shooting" would "hit a real blow to the company financials" and referred to Thompson as "a greedy b------ that had it coming."

Mangione has already scored a major legal victory, as two charges of terrorism against him were recently dropped.

A Painful Death If Convicted

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

The former college student has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges. While state charges carry the possibility of life in prison, federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Neither trial has been scheduled yet. According to one expert, the former college student isn't looking at a quick death if he's convicted.

The expert claimed once the drugs begin running through his veins, he’ll fall asleep, but it could take 18 minutes before he's dead.

“It’s very likely that the drugs cause extreme pain and needless suffering... in other words, torturing people to death," the expert said.

President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi have made it clear they want Mangione to die if he's found guilty.

According to Bondi, Thompson's murder was "a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America."

She previously said: "After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

