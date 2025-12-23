Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Files 'Blunder' — Outrage Over 'Department of Justice Failing to Protect Identities of Naked Women' in Latest Document Dump

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

The Jeffrey Epstein files has rocked the White House and the DOJ.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein is again at the center of public fury after newly released federal files appeared to expose unblurred images of young women, including at least one who is naked, prompting accusations the Department of Justice "failed to protect" the identities of potential victims.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the documents were released on Friday, December 19, the final date of a 30-day deadline ordering the U.S. government to publish all Epstein-related files that did not identify victims.

A 'Staggering Oversight'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

Federal officials released the Epstein files on December 19.

The release followed pressure on President Donald Trump, 79, who approved the disclosure amid growing demands from lawmakers and his own party.

A source familiar with the review process said about the uncensored images making it into the file dump: "This was a staggering oversight. The mandate was clear that victims' identities had to be shielded, yet these images slipped through in a way that should never have happened."

The source added that officials were "scrambling" to explain how the error occurred.

Disturbing Footage from Florida

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's home
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

The document dump exposed unblurred images of young women.

Thousands of photographs, videos, and investigative records tied to Epstein, who died aged 66 in 2019 from an apparent suicide, were made public.

While many documents were heavily redacted, footage included unblurred images of young women displayed inside Epstein's Florida home, raising immediate alarm among victim advocates.

In one video, an officer conducting a walkthrough of the property pans across walls lined with framed photographs.

Several women appear with faces clearly visible, at least one fully naked, and two others topless.

The footage then moves into an en-suite bathroom, zooming in on artwork and a framed image of a very young girl in a swimming pool.

'Deeply Troubling'

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Bill Clinton
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

Bill Clinton appears in multiple photographs with Epstein.

Another video shows similar imagery, including a photograph of a girl in a blue frame with the word "twinkle" written across it.

Elsewhere, a picture of Epstein seated at a dining table with three women standing behind him appears without any redaction. In scanned versions of the same materials, black boxes obscure some of the women's faces.

It remains unclear whether the women pictured were victims, but the lack of blurring on some of those pictured has fueled outrage.

A second source said, "Even the possibility that victims were exposed is deeply troubling. The justice department has a duty of care that appears to have failed."

Political Fallout and Criticism

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew Windsor
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

The files show former Prince Andrew appearing in previously unseen Epstein photographs

The release also reignited scrutiny of Epstein's powerful associates.

Bill Clinton appears in dozens of photographs, including one showing him swimming with Epstein's now-jailed madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew Windsor has also been pictured in the Epstein document troves, including an image of him lying in a black tie across the laps of five women.

Robert Garcia, the most senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, criticized the disclosure, saying roughly half the documents had already been made public while the remainder were "highly redacted," calling the process incomplete and misleading.

Marina Lacerda, who says Epstein sexually assaulted her beginning when she was 14, expressed frustration at the partial release.

She said, "Just put out the files. And stop redacting names that don't need to be redacted."

Lacerda added, "In the beginning, they were calling us a hoax, right? Now they're like, 'We believe you, we're gonna release the files,' but yet you still haven't released the files, and it's not even fully transparent."

The White House shared several Clinton images, including one of him in a hot tub with another individual, censored.

Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, posted the photo online with the caption "Oh my."

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña rejected any implication of wrongdoing, saying: "This isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be."

