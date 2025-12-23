EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Files 'Blunder' — Outrage Over 'Department of Justice Failing to Protect Identities of Naked Women' in Latest Document Dump

The release also reignited scrutiny of Epstein's powerful associates.

Bill Clinton appears in dozens of photographs, including one showing him swimming with Epstein's now-jailed madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew Windsor has also been pictured in the Epstein document troves, including an image of him lying in a black tie across the laps of five women.

Robert Garcia, the most senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, criticized the disclosure, saying roughly half the documents had already been made public while the remainder were "highly redacted," calling the process incomplete and misleading.

Marina Lacerda, who says Epstein sexually assaulted her beginning when she was 14, expressed frustration at the partial release.

She said, "Just put out the files. And stop redacting names that don't need to be redacted."

Lacerda added, "In the beginning, they were calling us a hoax, right? Now they're like, 'We believe you, we're gonna release the files,' but yet you still haven't released the files, and it's not even fully transparent."

The White House shared several Clinton images, including one of him in a hot tub with another individual, censored.

Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, posted the photo online with the caption "Oh my."

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña rejected any implication of wrongdoing, saying: "This isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be."