Disturbing New DOJ Jeffrey Epstein Images Show the Convicted Sex Trafficker Shirtless Near What Looks Like a Young Child in the Same Photo

Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking minors and died by suicide in federal custody in August 2019, is shown shirtless and smiling while seated on a couch inside a living space.

In the corner of the photos, a small leg wearing a black shoe appears to extend from behind a chair piled with items, suggesting the presence of a child nearby.

The release comes under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on November 19. The legislation requires the DOJ to make all files related to Epstein's sex trafficking investigation publicly available and searchable.

The House Oversight Committee began releasing photographs recovered from Epstein's estate earlier this month and has said it will continue making additional materials public as it reviews nearly 100,000 documents tied to the case.