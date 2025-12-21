Disturbing New DOJ Jeffrey Epstein Images Show the Convicted Sex Trafficker Shirtless Near What Looks Like a Young Child in the Same Photo
Dec. 21 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Newly released photos from the Department of Justice appear to show the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in the presence of a young child, RadarOnline.com can report.
The images were included in a batch of Epstein-related files released by the DOJ on Friday, December 19.
The Disturbing Photo
Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking minors and died by suicide in federal custody in August 2019, is shown shirtless and smiling while seated on a couch inside a living space.
In the corner of the photos, a small leg wearing a black shoe appears to extend from behind a chair piled with items, suggesting the presence of a child nearby.
The release comes under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on November 19. The legislation requires the DOJ to make all files related to Epstein's sex trafficking investigation publicly available and searchable.
The House Oversight Committee began releasing photographs recovered from Epstein's estate earlier this month and has said it will continue making additional materials public as it reviews nearly 100,000 documents tied to the case.
The Usual Suspects
Other files released in December include photographs of Epstein with prominent figures such as Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey and Michael Jackson. None of the individuals shown in the images have been accused of criminal wrongdoing, and the photos were released without accompanying context.
Clinton's former deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña, addressed the images in a post on X, stating, "They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton."
Gates previously acknowledged his interactions with Epstein during a January interview with The Wall Street Journal. "In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him," Gates said. "And he, sort of, got time with various people by spending time with other people. So yes, I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that; it was just a huge mistake."
The Epstein File 'Release'
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said additional Epstein-related materials are forthcoming but warned that full disclosure will take time due to redaction requirements.
Blanche also told Fox News that his office expects to release "several hundred thousand more" documents related to the Epstein investigation "in the next couple weeks".
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the release, arguing that extensive redactions undermine transparency. "Simply releasing a mountain of blacked-out pages violates the spirit of transparency and the letter of the law," he said in a statement to The New York Times. "For example, all 119 pages of one document were completely blacked out. We need answers as to why."