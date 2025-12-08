Kristi Noem Could Be 'FIRED': How Homeland Security Secretary's 'Secret Romance' Is 'Destroying' Trump and His Team From Within

Lewandowski, 52, who has been married since 2005, initially worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign before the president dismissed him during the primaries.

He joined Trump's 2024 campaign as a senior advisor last August, but was removed once again, reportedly due to staff conduct. Lewandowski has since served as Noem's de facto chief of staff.

"Things are (explicit)," one insider told The Bulwark on Noem and Lewandowski. "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place. I'm just hoping the new secretary gets here in time."

Both sources claimed "Trump is indeed considering moving on from Noem" while noting the decision could come "really soon," though a third source described the situation as "fluid."