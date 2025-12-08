Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Kristi Noem Could Be 'FIRED': How Homeland Security Secretary's 'Secret Romance' Is 'Destroying' Trump and His Team From Within

Photo of Donald Trump, Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump may be preparing to cut Kristi Noem loose, insiders have claimed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem may be out of a job sooner than later, as insiders claim President Donald Trump has considered replacing her over her alleged relationship with advisor Corey Lewandowski, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Two anonymous former DHS officials, who apparently still keep in touch with current staff, reportedly claimed Trump's top advisors are growing increasingly "frustrated" with Noem, 54, and her rumored lover, and are said to be considering the headache their final straw with the former South Dakota governor.

Article continues below advertisement

Fears Erupt Noem and Corey Lewandowski Will 'Destroy' DHS

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump and Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Two former DHS employees claimed Trump's top advisors are 'frustrated' with Noem and her alleged relationship.

Lewandowski, 52, who has been married since 2005, initially worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign before the president dismissed him during the primaries.

He joined Trump's 2024 campaign as a senior advisor last August, but was removed once again, reportedly due to staff conduct. Lewandowski has since served as Noem's de facto chief of staff.

"Things are (explicit)," one insider told The Bulwark on Noem and Lewandowski. "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place. I'm just hoping the new secretary gets here in time."

Both sources claimed "Trump is indeed considering moving on from Noem" while noting the decision could come "really soon," though a third source described the situation as "fluid."

Article continues below advertisement

Noem's Potential Replacement

Photo of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski worked on two previous Trump campaigns before serving as Noem's de factor chief of staff.

Sources suggested Trump may decide to fire Noem in January, when Democrat Abigail Spanberger takes over for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Trump's advisors are said to be eyeing Youngkin as Noem's potential replacement.

While Noem, who has been married since 1992, has denied any romance rumors between herself and Lewandowski, sources alleged the affair has turned into Washington D.C.'s "worst-kept secret."

Lewandowski has been described as the DHS secretary's "gatekeeper" while traveling with her on official government business trips and offering advice on a variety of issues, including enforcement.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump and Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Trump could move to replace Noem without outgoing Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin 'really soon.'

Noem and Lewandowski faced backlash over the mismanagement of agency funds mere months into the secretary's tenure.

In November, it was revealed Noem placed an order for 10 Spirit Airlines jets without realizing the planes had no engines.

Reports further claimed Noem was warned by DHS officials about the purchase being impractical, including the cost of hiring flight conductors. DHS officials were also said to have discovered Spirit Airlines did not even own the jets, and the missing engines would need to be purchased separately.

Lewandowski was also said to be the mastermind behind a plan to replace ICE leadership with Border Patrol veterans who would bring a stronger-handed approach to Trump's immigration policy in cities across the country.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
split photo of trump and hitler

Charlamagne Tha God Takes a Swipe At Trump: Radio Host Defends Calling Prez 'a Fascist' With Chilling Warning — 'Hitler Didn't Kill the Jews on Day One'

split photo of sylvester stallone and donald trump

Trump, 79, Mocked After Botching Longtime Pal Sylvester Stallone's Name Twice While Praising 'Rocky' Legend During Speech — as Prez Continues to Face 'Dementia' Rumors

Noem Dismisses Reports

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Noem laughed off rumors her alleged affair is threatening her job at an event on December 8.

Meanwhile, Noem, whom Trump is said to personally like, has seemingly gone out of her way to publicly praise the president and his leadership.

"You made it through the hurricane season without a hurricane," Noem told Trump at last week's cabinet meeting. "You kept the hurricanes away; we appreciate that."

During an event at the Tampa International Airport on Monday, December 8, Noem nervously laughed off rumors claiming her alleged relationship has threatened her job.

"I don't have any indication of that," Noem told reporters, "The president is fantastic, and I'm proud every single day to be able to work for him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.