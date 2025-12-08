Kristi Noem Could Be 'FIRED': How Homeland Security Secretary's 'Secret Romance' Is 'Destroying' Trump and His Team From Within
Dec. 8 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem may be out of a job sooner than later, as insiders claim President Donald Trump has considered replacing her over her alleged relationship with advisor Corey Lewandowski, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Two anonymous former DHS officials, who apparently still keep in touch with current staff, reportedly claimed Trump's top advisors are growing increasingly "frustrated" with Noem, 54, and her rumored lover, and are said to be considering the headache their final straw with the former South Dakota governor.
Fears Erupt Noem and Corey Lewandowski Will 'Destroy' DHS
Lewandowski, 52, who has been married since 2005, initially worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign before the president dismissed him during the primaries.
He joined Trump's 2024 campaign as a senior advisor last August, but was removed once again, reportedly due to staff conduct. Lewandowski has since served as Noem's de facto chief of staff.
"Things are (explicit)," one insider told The Bulwark on Noem and Lewandowski. "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place. I'm just hoping the new secretary gets here in time."
Both sources claimed "Trump is indeed considering moving on from Noem" while noting the decision could come "really soon," though a third source described the situation as "fluid."
Noem's Potential Replacement
Sources suggested Trump may decide to fire Noem in January, when Democrat Abigail Spanberger takes over for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Trump's advisors are said to be eyeing Youngkin as Noem's potential replacement.
While Noem, who has been married since 1992, has denied any romance rumors between herself and Lewandowski, sources alleged the affair has turned into Washington D.C.'s "worst-kept secret."
Lewandowski has been described as the DHS secretary's "gatekeeper" while traveling with her on official government business trips and offering advice on a variety of issues, including enforcement.
Noem and Lewandowski faced backlash over the mismanagement of agency funds mere months into the secretary's tenure.
In November, it was revealed Noem placed an order for 10 Spirit Airlines jets without realizing the planes had no engines.
Reports further claimed Noem was warned by DHS officials about the purchase being impractical, including the cost of hiring flight conductors. DHS officials were also said to have discovered Spirit Airlines did not even own the jets, and the missing engines would need to be purchased separately.
Lewandowski was also said to be the mastermind behind a plan to replace ICE leadership with Border Patrol veterans who would bring a stronger-handed approach to Trump's immigration policy in cities across the country.
Noem Dismisses Reports
Meanwhile, Noem, whom Trump is said to personally like, has seemingly gone out of her way to publicly praise the president and his leadership.
"You made it through the hurricane season without a hurricane," Noem told Trump at last week's cabinet meeting. "You kept the hurricanes away; we appreciate that."
During an event at the Tampa International Airport on Monday, December 8, Noem nervously laughed off rumors claiming her alleged relationship has threatened her job.
"I don't have any indication of that," Noem told reporters, "The president is fantastic, and I'm proud every single day to be able to work for him."