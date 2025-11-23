Your tip
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Ridiculed After Admitting the $10,000 TSA Bonus Checks at Las Vegas Photo-Op Were Not Real

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem visited Las Vegas for a press conference with TSA employees at Harry Reid International Airport.

Profile Image

Nov. 23 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 23 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing new questions after acknowledging that the "bonus checks" she handed out to TSA employees during a high-profile Las Vegas press event were not actually checks at all, but documents meant solely to verify future direct deposits, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Photo-Op

dhs secretary kristi noem ridiculed tsa bonus checks photo op
Source: MEGA

The Trump admin announced $10,000 bonuses for select TSA employees who worked through the government shutdown.

Noem traveled to Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, where she unveiled a $10,000 bonus initiative for select TSA employees. The initiative mirrored a similar bonus rollout announced days earlier for air traffic controllers who worked without pay during the recent 43-day government shutdown — the longest in U.S. history. But the event quickly drew attention when Noem attempted to stage a ceremonial check-handout that she immediately conceded was symbolic.

After announcing the bonuses — which were only available to certain workers, not all personnel affected by the shutdown — Noem tried to initiate a celebratory distribution. "Let's hand out some checks, should we?" she said. Moments later, she clarified that the documents were not checks at all.

"This is a document that verifies it will be direct deposited into your accounts, OK?" she told the 29 TSA workers standing behind her as she distributed the papers for cameras.

During the event, Noem also announced that the Department of Homeland Security will invest more than $1 billion to modernize airport security checkpoints across the country, including expanded training for frontline personnel.

"We know it is our responsibility to not only keep travelers safe, but also to make sure that we're getting them to their locations safely and in a manner that is pleasant and an enjoyable experience for them and their families," she said.

Criticisms

dhs secretary kristi noem ridiculed tsa bonus checks photo op
Source: MEGA

Noem tried to stage a check-handout moment.

The staged moment has fueled criticism that the appearance was more a photo opportunity than substantive support for federal employees who had just endured weeks without pay.

It also revived complaints about uneven bonus distribution, which unions have already warned leaves out thousands of workers "who consistently reported for duty" throughout the shutdown.

The Shutdown Bonus Checks

dhs secretary kristi noem ridiculed tsa bonus checks photo op
Source: MEGA

Noem also announced over $1 billion in DHS spending to upgrade airport security.

The controversy follows a similar announcement by Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who promoted $10,000 bonuses for air traffic controllers on social media.

"Santa's coming to town a little early," Duffy wrote. "President Trump wanted to give air traffic controllers and technicians BONUSES for showing up to work EVERY DAY during the government shutdown… and TODAY IS THE DAY!" He said 776 "patriotic men and women" would receive the payments.

The shutdown concluded on November 12 after six Democrats joined Republicans to pass a temporary funding bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson later called the 43-day standoff "completely and utterly foolish and pointless," blaming Senate Democrats for repeatedly rejecting the GOP proposal.

