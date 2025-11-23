DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Ridiculed After Admitting the $10,000 TSA Bonus Checks at Las Vegas Photo-Op Were Not Real

Noem traveled to Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, where she unveiled a $10,000 bonus initiative for select TSA employees. The initiative mirrored a similar bonus rollout announced days earlier for air traffic controllers who worked without pay during the recent 43-day government shutdown — the longest in U.S. history. But the event quickly drew attention when Noem attempted to stage a ceremonial check-handout that she immediately conceded was symbolic.

After announcing the bonuses — which were only available to certain workers, not all personnel affected by the shutdown — Noem tried to initiate a celebratory distribution. "Let's hand out some checks, should we?" she said. Moments later, she clarified that the documents were not checks at all.

"This is a document that verifies it will be direct deposited into your accounts, OK?" she told the 29 TSA workers standing behind her as she distributed the papers for cameras.

During the event, Noem also announced that the Department of Homeland Security will invest more than $1 billion to modernize airport security checkpoints across the country, including expanded training for frontline personnel.

"We know it is our responsibility to not only keep travelers safe, but also to make sure that we're getting them to their locations safely and in a manner that is pleasant and an enjoyable experience for them and their families," she said.