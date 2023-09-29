Accused Adulterers Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Spotted Picking Out a Dog for His Son as New Details Emerge About Alleged Affair
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Donald Trump aide Corey Lewandowski were spotted picking out a dog together as new details emerge about the suspected couple’s alleged affair, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come days after it was alleged that Noem and Lewandowski were involved in an extramarital affair, details linking the alleged couple together as far back as 2019 have been revealed.
According to Daily Mail, which first exposed the suspected couple’s alleged affair earlier this month, Noem and Lewandowski’s purported relationship was far more extensive than previously thought.
Noem and Lewandowski frequently traveled together and enjoyed the luxuries provided by wealthy Republican donors, the outlet reported.
One striking detail that emerged was Noem and Lewandowski visiting a dog breeder in her home state of South Dakota.
Photos unearthed from December 2019 showed the couple visiting Champion Vizslas and purchasing a puppy as a Christmas present for Lewandowski's son.
It was also revealed that Noem and Lewandowski often traveled on private jets provided by wealthy Republican donors. The pair allegedly took advantage of these flights to attend luxury resorts hosting political events across the country.
One notable event – in which their suspected relationship was reportedly first exposed – was a multi-day donor retreat at the Four Seasons Palm Beach in April 2021.
Daily Mail reported that Noem and Lewandowski shared a room during this retreat.
Despite the evidence and testimonies from witnesses, Noem and Lewandowski have remained silent on the matter.
Noem's spokesperson has denied the affair, but the governor herself has not addressed the allegations.
Similarly, Lewandowski – who is married with children – has not commented on the situation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, additional details emerged after the suspected couple’s alleged affair was first exposed earlier this month.
According to three GOP insiders familiar with the pair’s alleged affair, Noem and Lewandowski were initially first linked in 2020.
“He’s 100% banging her,” one source said earlier this month.
The same source claimed to have witnessed the South Dakota governor “sitting on [Lewandowski’s] lap” and “playing grab----” during an event at Mar-a-Lago in March 2020.
“The usual stuff that drunk people who are having affairs do,” the insider said regarding the March 2020 interaction.
Meanwhile, the South Dakota governor’s spokesperson recently issued a statement that criticized the timing of the initial exposé and suggested that Noem was targeted because she recently endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidency.
“This is so predictable that you would attack Governor Noem less than a week after she endorsed Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States,” the Republican governor’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said on September 15.