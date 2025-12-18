Trump's 'Mad About the Ego Grab': The Don's 'Watching' Staff Members Closely After Their Glitzy Magazine Photoshoot — 'He Hates It When Anyone Else Tries to Shine'

The first of a two-part Vanity Fair spread, in which journalist Chris Wipple spent nearly a year interviewing staffers, Wiles, 68, offered a surprisingly frank behind-the-scenes account of the Trump administration.

Wiles made headlines when she described Trump, 79, as having an "alcoholic's personality" and referred to learning how to deal with her alcoholic father, sportscaster Pat Summerall, as an explanation for how she handles working with the president.

She also branded Vance a longtime "conspiracy theorist" and alleged former DOGE head Elon Musk was an avid "ketamine user."

While the White House tried to spin the article as a "hit piece" amid scrutiny, sources claimed Trump is livid with the blatant "self-promotion" from his staffers.