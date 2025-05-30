Your tip
Elon Musk

BREAKING: Elon Musk Junkie Claims Rock Trump Administration — Bombshell Report Accuses Tesla Titan of Being High on Cocktail of Drugs While Running the Country

Elon Musk has been accused of abusing drugs while campaigning for Donald Trump and overseeing DOGE.

May 30 2025, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

A bombshell report has suggested "drug use" played a role in Elon Musk's political demise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Musk, 53, barged his way into the political arena with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the tech mogul was reportedly using ketamine every two weeks to treat his depression.

The Tesla CEO's alleged ketamine usage was said to be so severe, it began impacting his bladder function.

Sources further claimed Musk was operating on a cocktail of drugs, including ecstasy, mushrooms and Adderall, among others.

Musk reportedly traveled with a pillbox containing at least 20 different substances.

This is a developing story. More to come...

