Elon Musk Brushes off 'Nazi' Hand Gesture Scandal By Claiming 'Every Politician' Has Flashed the Führer Salute

During the interview, the network's David Faber noted to Musk that "there are a lot of people who dislike you, some of whom were your customers," and asked the billionaire if leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was worth it.

"What I've learned is that legacy media propaganda is very effective at making you believe things that aren't true," Musk said, and then shared one rumor that spread like wildfire: "That I'm a Nazi."

He added: "And how many legacy media publications... tried to claim that I was a Nazi because of some random hand gesture at a rally? All I said was that 'my heart goes out to you,' and I was talking about space travel."