WATCH: Elon Musk Labeled 'Deeply Unfunny' After Billionaire Wears Two Hats In 'Desperate Bid For Attention' During Trump's Cabinet Meeting
Elon Musk once again stole the show during one of President Trump's meetings – and once again it was all for the wrong reasons.
The controversial billionaire decided to show up at Trump's Cabinet meeting, but his "unique" outfit choice left social media buzzing and calling out Musk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the meeting – to mark 100 days in his second presidential term – Trump pointed out Musk who was wearing two hats for some reason, with both branded "Gulf of America."
"I love the double hat by the way, he's the only one who could pull it off... get away with it," Trump said about Musk, who smiled before clearing his throat.
He responded: "Well, Mr. President. You know, they say I wear a lot of hats... and as you can see, it's true. Even my hat has a hat," which led to a few forced laughs from those near him.
However, not everyone was laughing, especially those on Musk's own platform, X.
"This guy is so weird," one person raged, as another added: "He's deeply unfunny."
One user claimed the 53-year-old is simply "desperate for attention," and a critic slammed Musk is "not funny. He's tragic."
Even with two hats on, the Tesla founder praised Trump's first 100 days despite the politician failing in many aspects.
He told Trump: "The people voted for secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending and that's what they've gotten. A tremendous amount has been accomplished in the first 100 days."
“I think this could be the greatest administration in the history of this country," he added.
The businessman's kind words come as Trump has tanked the economy, has fumbled a potential deal with Ukraine amid their war with Russia, and has introduced new tariffs that have impacted plenty of people... including Musk himself.
After Trump, 78, revealed his plan for a 10 percent "baseline" tariff, which will impact all of US imports except items from Mexico and Canada, Musk was hit hard as he lost $27billion off his total net worth.
Musk's seemingly being attached to Trump – along with his behavior and taking charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – has also hurt his car company.
Tesla suffered awful first-quarter revenues, as large protests also didn't help him very much.
Musk is set to step down from his DOGE role in May to "focus on his cars," but it seems Trump would not mind if he stuck around.
"The vast majority of people in this country really respect you, you have been a tremendous help," Trump said during the meeting, and added Musk has been "treated unfairly."
He said: "You are welcome to stay as long as you want. At some point you want to get back home to your cars."
"You’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it..." Trump said.
Many, however, do not feel the same with even notable names calling out Musk and Tesla over the last couple of months, including iconic rocker Neil Young.
In his new song, said to be titled Let's Roll Again, Young claims anyone who purchases a Tesla is a "fascist."
"If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / It’s electric, it doesn’t matter," the 79-year-old sings.
In response, Musk simply called the hitmaker, "Neil Olde."