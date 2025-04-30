WATCH: Elon Musk Labeled 'Deeply Unfunny' After Billionaire Wears Two Hats In 'Desperate Bid For Attention' During Trump's Cabinet Meeting

The controversial billionaire decided to show up at Trump's Cabinet meeting, but his "unique" outfit choice left social media buzzing and calling out Musk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Elon Musk once again stole the show during one of President Trump 's meetings – and once again it was all for the wrong reasons.

During the meeting – to mark 100 days in his second presidential term – Trump pointed out Musk who was wearing two hats for some reason, with both branded "Gulf of America."

"I love the double hat by the way, he's the only one who could pull it off... get away with it," Trump said about Musk, who smiled before clearing his throat.

He responded: "Well, Mr. President. You know, they say I wear a lot of hats... and as you can see, it's true. Even my hat has a hat," which led to a few forced laughs from those near him.

However, not everyone was laughing, especially those on Musk's own platform, X.