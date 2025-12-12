Trump Left Stumped! The Don, 79, Admits He Doesn't Know What Wife Melania Is 'Doing' After First Lady Reveals Her Plans for Next Year
Dec. 12 2025, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
At a White House ball last night, First Lady Melania Trump revealed she had a "legislative initiative" for next year, which left Donald Trump confused, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While she's never a loquacious talker, Melania did give some brief remarks at the event.
Melania Trump's Legislative Initiative
While speaking, Melania expressed her gratitude to House Speaker Mike Johnson for helping to pass the Take It Down Act earlier this year. The act is part of her Be Best initiative and criminalizes the act of distributing "deepfake" images and unaltered intimate images without the consent of the subject.
She then took to addressing what's to come in 2026.
"I hope you will be excited to support my new legislative initiative in 2026. Some of you already know about it because it’s already in the works," she revealed.
Donald Trump Was Confused About Melania's Legislative Initiative
When the Don took the podium soon after, he appeared perplexed by what his wife was talking about.
"Well, I just heard about that for the first time. The only thing I can tell you—I know one thing for sure, Mr. Speaker," Trump stated, turning to Johnson.
"It’s going to be great for children, okay? I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children, because she loves children, and...she’s got a wonderful boy, and she’s very proud of her boy," he added, referring to their son, Barron Trump.
The White House and the First Lady's office have yet to reveal any further details on what she was referring to.
While it does seem odd that the Commander-in-Chief would have no idea what Melania is referring to, Radar recently reported there have been some signs their marriage is having some trouble.
An insider detailed that during Donald's first term, the couple had separate bedrooms in the White House, and this is something Melania allegedly wanted for his second term in office as well.
"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," an insider dished after Donald won the 2024 election. "They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former senior advisor and best friend, alleged the Trumps' marriage is "a transactional" one.
"Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)," she spilled.
Michael Wolff Alleged Someone Said Melania 'Hates' Donald Trump
Michael Wolff, a journalist and biographer, also made a shocking allegation about Melania's feelings regarding her hubby.
"At one point I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'So what's going on?'" he told 60 Minutes Australia
"And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts'," he added.
Wolff also detailed why we've not seen Melania very much during Trump's second term, sharing, "Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, p--- stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife... should I go on?"