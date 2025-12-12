Trump Left Stumped! The Don, 79, Admits He Doesn't Know What Wife Melania Is 'Doing' After First Lady Reveals Her Plans for Next Year

While it does seem odd that the Commander-in-Chief would have no idea what Melania is referring to, Radar recently reported there have been some signs their marriage is having some trouble.

An insider detailed that during Donald's first term, the couple had separate bedrooms in the White House, and this is something Melania allegedly wanted for his second term in office as well.

"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," an insider dished after Donald won the 2024 election. "They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former senior advisor and best friend, alleged the Trumps' marriage is "a transactional" one.

"Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)," she spilled.